(Jamie Dee Thorp) of Roswell, NM, left this world on March 29, 2023, at the age of 63, after a hard-fought brief illness.
Jamie was born March 22, 1960, to Richard and Beverly Thorp, in Carrizozo, NM, and at the age of 6 months, her parents moved the family to Roswell, NM, where Jamie spent her entire life. Jamie graduated from Roswell High School in 1978 and while in high school, she worked for Barringer’s Blossom Shop where she started her career in the floral business.
After working at Barringer’s Blossom Shop, Jamie went on to work at Accent Flowers for many years, until around 1992 when she purchased Accent Flowers from the original owners, putting her floral designing skills into her own business, which she had mastered for over 20 years.
During her ownership of Accent Flowers, she worked with ENMU-R for 8 years, teaching students with special needs the art of flower arranging in her shop where she made lasting friends and memories with the students.
In 1993, Jamie met the love of her life, Donald Norman. They had their first date at the fair, on October 8, 1993, and were married on December 31, 1993. Jamie sold Accent Flowers in 2014 and retired so she and her husband could travel. Jamie and Donald loved spending time together and raising their daughter Ashley.
Jamie loved spending time with her family and traveling to many places together, but the place Jamie loved the most was Louisiana and New Orleans, which Jamie and Donald traveled to all the time and even planned on building a home in Louisiana, buying property in Saint Martinville, LA, on the Bayou Tech. Jamie also loved being home in her backyard which was so green and lush during the summer it reminded her of Louisiana.
Jamie had a big heart and was the most caring person you could ever know, she would help people on the streets and any person she ran into that needed help, she would not hesitate to help anyone, even when she was fighting her illness, she was more concerned with others than herself. She was a true angel and a gift from God.
Jamie is survived by her husband Donald Norman and daughter Ashley Norman of Roswell, NM; parents Richard and Beverly Thorp of Roswell, NM; and sister Bonnabeth Thorp of Roswell, NM.
Memorial Services will be held at the NMMI Alumni Memorial Chapel on Thursday, June 8, 2023 at 2:00 PM. Jamie’s favorite color was Red and in honor of Jamie we ask everyone to please wear some Red or Burgundy.