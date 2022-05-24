Jamie Sue Johnson Franchini, passed away peacefully in hospital May 16, 2022, in Lubbock, TX. She was born in Dexter, NM, February 1, 1933, to the late Thyra James McVicker Johnson and Cecil James Johnson.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Robert David McGee and her husband Remo J. Franchini, her sister, Bettye Johnson Michelet, her brother-in-law Bobby Michelet, her nephew Sammy Joe Michelet, and her great niece Jaimi Michelet Snyder.
Jamie Sue, aka Sue, and Nino, grew up on her father’s farm north of Dexter NM.
She attended Dexter Schools from first through 12th grade and graduated from Dexter High School in the class of 1951. In high school she was Miss Dexter High School 1951, Senior Class Vice President, Cheerleader all four years, FHA Historian and Secretary, Chorus member and annual staff and sports editor, and 1951 Dexter High School Float Queen. She was very proud to be a Dexter High School graduate and she organized many Dexter High School alumni reunions and luncheons throughout the years.
She cherished her lifelong Dexter High School alumni friends and other friends including Nellie Langford, June Marshall, Eileen Butts, Edith Bowles, Dorsey Shriver, Ottie Andress, Gwyneth Frye, Shirley Platt, June Bible, Bonnie Grassie, Helen Reinecke, Perry Caffall, Bud Reid, Joe Durand, Michelle Runyan, Yvette Crile, Laura Read, Vanessa Gutierrez, Tillie Gutierrez, and Socorro Velasco.
She was awarded and inducted into the Dexter High School Hall of Fame 2013 – 2014 In Recognition of Dedication and Service to Dexter Schools September 27, 2013.
She attended the University of Texas in Austin. She was a member of Desk and Derrick. She was a member of the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary.
She had an upbeat optimistic outlook on life even during illness and enjoyed entertaining people with class reunion luncheons and events and phone conservations.
Jamie Sue worked for the Chaves County Clerk office, New Mexico Office of the State Engineer Roswell District 2 Office, the United States Geological Survey Roswell Office, and retired as an Editor for the United States Department of Interior, Bureau of Land Management, Roswell Field Office.
She is survived by her two children, Michelle McGee Perry and Michael James McGee; her grandchild, Robert Benjamin Perry (Lauren) and her great granddaughter Alice Elizabeth Perry, niece Cherri Michelet Snyder, nephews Kurt Wuest, Mark Wuest, Robert Wuest and Cecil Michelet, many cousins and friends.
A special thanks to Frontier Home Health, her wonderful Frontier healthcare givers Annie Gillespie, Carmen Anaya, Sarah Garcia, Anali Velez, and Maryann Murphy and her wonderful private caregivers Griselda Morales, and Rocio Rosiles.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to New Mexico Christian Children’s Home, 1356 NM 236, Portales, NM 88130 or the charity of your choice.
Visitation for Jamie Sue will be held from 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM, Tuesday, May 24, 2022 at LaGrone Funeral Chapel. A Graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM, Wednesday, May 25, 2022 at South Park Cemetery.
Pallbearers are Mark Reid, Larry Marshall, Kurt Wuest, Mark Wuest, Robert Wuest, and Mark Willard. Honorary pall bearers are Harold Wuest, Herman Suit, Bill Shinneman, Skipper Garrett, Ottie Andress, Perry Caffall, Robert Bowles, Edward Slagle, and Pat Flanary.
Arrangements are under the personal care of LaGrone Funeral Chapel. Online condolences may be made at www.lagronefuneralchapels.com