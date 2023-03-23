Jammie Nell Ellison Murrell, 93, passed away on Friday, March 17, 2023, in Roswell, NM. Please take a moment to share a kind thought or memory with Jammie’s family at www.andersonbethany.com.
Services to be held at First United Methodist Church, Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 10AM.
Jammie was born in Spur, TX, on Aug. 2, 1929, to Newton & Hattie Ellison. She lived in Spur until moving to Roswell in the sixth grade. She graduated in 1947 from Roswell High School and went on to marry her high school sweetheart Tom Murrell, whom she was married to for 74 years.
Jammie & Tommy had 3 children: Judy, Diane, and Reed. Along with being a devoted wife & mother, she was a bookkeeper and clerk for The Vogue, Knadles and Wylie's Tots to Teens.
She enjoyed everything about the outdoors, especially rock hunting, fishing, and traveling with her husband & family.
She was a member of the First United Methodist Church and a devoted community member.
Those left to cherish the memories of Jammie are Two Brothers, Ken & Randy, two daughters: Judy & Diane: five Grandchildren, eleven great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren, and many more as Jammie knew everyone and they immediately became family.
The family would like to thank all Kindred Hospice family, Maureen, and all the other nurses, and Pastor Tim for their compassion and care for our Jammie.
Jammie’s tribute was lovingly written by her family.