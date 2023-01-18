Jan (Hamilton) Richards (83), a longtime resident of Roswell and public servant for the Roswell Independent School District for over 25 years, passed away in his home on January 13, 2023.
There will be a viewing on Thursday, January 19, 2023, from 3 PM to 5 PM at Anderson Bethany Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held Friday, January 20, 2023, at 11 AM at Grace Community Church. Interment will follow to the Fort Sumner Cemetery.
Those left to cherish Jan’s memory are a brother, Greg Richards of Sheridan; Wyo., his high school sweetheart and wife of 62 years, Wynell Richards; daughter, Shauna (Richards) and spouse Steve Smith of Ft. Worth, TX; two sons: Garrett Richards with Becky Creel of Roswell and Lance Richards of Austin, TX; beloved grandchildren: Jordan Creel and spouse Meghan Creel, Sydney Smith, Sophie Smith, and Sage Richards; as well as his great-grandchildren Jase and Abby Creel.
Jan married Wynell on June 10th, 1960 and for the next six decades, they raised a loving family. He was the true embodiment of what a father figure should be to his children and raised them to be strong in spirit and mind, as he himself was. Jan never faltered in his role as father, teacher, friend, and role model and for this, he brought out the best characteristics in his children and his children’s children. His grandchildren and great-grandchildren were the love of his life and he enjoyed every precious minute with them. His second passion was sports and he loved to run six to eight miles a day. In Jan’s later years, his health kept him from running, which was hard for him not to be able to, but he still stayed active whether it was walking his beloved dogs or just working around the yard. Many years after Jan retired even still attended the high school football games at the Wool Bowl because he loved the sport and all it entailed.
Jan was born on August 16th, 1939, in Lubbock TX. to Bernie and Dorothy Howell, who both preceded him in death. He is also preceded in death by his stepfather Waymon Richards who raised him since he was sixteen years old. His family moved to Ft. Sumner when he was in high school where he participated in football, basketball, and track. He won a track scholarship to Western New Mexico University in Silver City, majoring in physical education with minors in science, sociology, and safety education. Richards still to this day has track records that have never been broken at WNMU and Fort Sumner High School. Jan’s first job after college landed him at Stout Junior High in Silver City, where he coached high school cross country, junior high track, football, and basketball. In 1962, the first year of this new job, his cross-country team won the state championship in the big classification. The next year Jan moved to Clovis, NM where for the next five years he would coach basketball, football, and track at Gattis Junior High.
The next opportunity brought Jan to Roswell, NM where he would spend the next 28 years coaching and teaching science at Goddard High School as well as refereeing basketball and football games all over the state. He once said that he has refereed over 2,500 football and basketball games in his life. He retired from teaching in 1993 but because of his steadfast desire to share his knowledge and values to young minds, continued coaching cross country and substitute teaching for the RISD for years after. During his many years of coaching, teaching, and refereeing, Jan received numerous awards and accolades for his contributions, two of which included being inducted into the New Mexico Officials Association Hall Of Fame in 1997, and the Western New Mexico University Athletic Hall Of Fame in 1995. But his most satisfying rewards came in the form of shaping and guiding students in a way that would impact their lives for years to come. Some of his former students whom he made an impact on, now well into their 50’s and 60’s with families of their own, have admitted that if it weren’t for his guidance and perseverance, they would not be where they are today. He saw the worth in students and strived to exploit that worth to their benefit in order to prepare them for their future lives.
As a longtime University Of Texas Longhorn fan, Jan bled “Burnt Orange”. Anybody could see that when strolling around his home. From the scoreboard clock above the fireplace mantel to the Longhorn Tiffany glass lamp, to the “Longhorn Room” filled wall to wall with UT paraphernalia. His social nature and willingness to approach anyone in the street to strike up a conversation led him to a hotel lobby in Lubbock Texas one day where he recognized and approached legendary UT Longhorn football coach Darrell Royal. Jan told Darrell, “Let me tell you a story”, and proceeded to tell him about one of his students with lots of potentials whom he helped receive a scholarship for the University of Texas. The story goes that the student flew down to Austin for a weekend to attend orientation and was shown around town. He told Jan that they took him to some coach’s house to which Jan replied “Which coach? Was it the football coach?” He said, “Yeah I think so”. Jan asked, “Was his name Darrell Royal?” He replied, “Yeah I think so.” He had been to the house of one of the country’s most renowned coaches and didn’t even know who he was! Darrell told Jan, “I know him!”, laughed and said he was a good kid. He also told Jan, “When Edith and I fly out of Austin, he’d meet us at the airport and take our car home with him, and when we’d return, we’d call him up and he’d pick us up at the airport in our car.” This is one of many stories in Jan’s life where he saw potential in someone .... and made it happen. He will be greatly missed by those who loved him the most, and those whose lives he touched in one way or the other.
Those honored to serve as pallbearers are Garrett Richards, Lance Richards, Steve Smith, Jordan Creel, Donnie Dobbins, and Jeff Neagle.
Jan’s tribute was lovingly written by his family.
In honor of Jan, the family would love for you to wear burnt orange or Texas Longhorn attire.