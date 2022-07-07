Memorial graveside services will be held at Hagerman Cemetery on Friday, July 8, 2022 at 10am for Jane Elizabeth Wiggins of Hagerman, New Mexico.
Ms. Wiggins, 73, died on June 28, 2022 in Roswell, New Mexico.
Jane was born on June 23, 1949 in Roswell; the daughter of Max Wiggins and Lois Jean Sweatt Wiggins. She was a lifelong resident of Hagerman.
Jane graduated from Hagerman High School and went on to receive her Bachelor Degree from Colorado Women's College in Denver, Colorado. She then was able to obtain her Master's Degree in Spanish while attending college in Vermont and Madrid, Spain. She worked for the Artesia Daily Press and also for a newspaper in Laredo, Texas. She taught school for a short period of time in Hagerman. She loved to travel and also owned and operated the E Slash Ranch Thoroughbreds in Hagerman.
Jane was preceded in death by her parents, a sister and a brother.
Survivors include cousins Marlene Vestal and husband Ray, Richard Sweatt, Beverly Tate and husband Chris, and Sandra Trainor and husband Bill; also by numerous other family members.