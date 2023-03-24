Jane Miller, a longtime Roswell resident, passed away on the 19th of March, 2023. She was an active participant in many Roswell endeavors for the majority of the last 60 years of her life and worked to support members in the community for a significant portion of her time in the Roswell community.
A memorial service will be held for Jane at Peachtree Village in Roswell, 1:30 PM on Saturday, 25 March 2023. There will not be an internment associated with Jane’s memorial.
Jane was born in Chicago, Illinois on November 3rd, 1929. She was the adopted daughter of Walter and Grace Drallmeier and grew up in Elmhurst, IL, a suburb of Chicago.
As a young woman, she attended a Chicago business school and had a variety of bookkeeping jobs in the business world throughout her life, including Roswell, for a 57 year period. She met, and married, a young sailor, Robert Miller, stationed in Chicago and together they moved to Dallas, TX after Robert served his time in the Navy. They moved shortly thereafter to Roswell where they spent the remainder of their lives in this excellent, small, southeastern town in New Mexico.
Jane was an active member in the Roswell community. She was a Choir Director for the Assumption Parish, participated and led a variety of prayer groups, and was an avid Bridge player, including aa a Master Duplicate Bridge player. She very much enjoyed engagement with friends and family and was well recognized as a sweet, caring, lady who brought joy to those around her.
Jane worked for several local business firms throughout her life in Roswell. She was a respected bookkeeping professional and very much enjoyed working with the companies she supported. She worked into her early 80s and was a dedicated and hard-working professional throughout her life. She also did work on the side to tutor young students in Math, English, and World Studies.
Jane was preceded in death by her husband Robert and is survived by her Son, Scot Miller, and her Daughter, Sandi Miller. She also had three grandchildren that she enjoyed spoiling, from time to time, and who loved her positive nature, loving disposition, and sense of humor.
Jane’s family would like to thank Peachtree Village for their attentiveness and assistance during her time at this fine retirement community. She enjoyed interacting with her fellow residents and participating in the many events that were planned for the habitants to have quality social time together.
This tribute was lovingly written by Jane’s surviving family.