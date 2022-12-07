Janet Kathryn Chatman Guest
Janet Kathryn Chatman Guest, age 85, passed away at home surrounded by the love of her family on Monday, December 5, 2022.
Janet was born April 1, 1937 to Connie Joe Chatman and Lela Fay Naylor in Norman, OK.
Janet was a devoted wife and mother to her family, and presbyterian. She will be greatly missed by family and friends.
Janet loved swimming, having competed in Sr. Olympics and U.S. Masters swimming competition, both local and national since 1987.
Janet is survived by the love of her life, spouse Michael E. Guest of Roswell, NM; sons: Timothy Michael Guest of Oakhurst, CA; Daniel Henry Guest of Austin, TX; daughter, Amy Kathryn Roscoe of Ruidoso, NM.
Janet was preceded in death by her parents, Joe and Fay Chatman, sister, Marilyn and brother, Randal Clark.
In lieu of flowers, family would like donations made in Janet’s name to the Alzheimer’s Association,
