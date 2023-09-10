Janet Perri
Family graveside services are planned for Janet Perri, who died away Saturday, August 26, 2023.
Janet was preceded in death by her husband, Hugo, whose cremated remains are interred at the Gen. Douglas L. McBride Roswell Veterans Cemetery. Janet also requested cremation and will be interred with her husband.
Janet leaves behind her two daughters, Janet E. Macaluso (husband Nicholas and son Domenic), and Julia T. Gallegos (husband Jonathan and sons Jack and Vincent).
Janet was a teacher at Eastern New Mexico University- Roswell, and she was a member of St. Andrew's Episcopal Church.
Obituary honorably written by herself, Janet Perri.
