Janice Kay Carter, 79, passed away peacefully with her loved ones nearby, on Monday, January 23, 2023. Please take a moment to share a kind thought or memory with the Carter family at www.andersonbethany.com.
A Celebration of Life will be held for Janice Carter of Roswell, New Mexico. Services will be held on Saturday, February 11, 2023, at 10 a.m., at Anderson Bethany Funeral Home. Interment will follow at South Park Cemetery.
Janice was born in Belleville, Michigan on December 8, 1943, to Howard and Margie Hagemeister. Janice grew up in Waterford, Michigan, and then moved to Clarkston, Michigan. When Janice was younger, she loved swimming at Crescent Lake in Michigan and enjoyed roller skating. She met her first husband Gary Render and they had their only child, Deanna. Janice and Gary amicably parted ways. Janice then met Elmer Carter. The two of them got married and moved to Roswell, New Mexico to be with Elmer’s brother Vince and wife Mary Carter.
Janice was a devoted wife, a supportive mother, a second mother to her nieces and nephews, an ever-so-loving grandmother, and a beloved great-grandma.
Janice was a people person and truly enjoyed talking with friends and loved ones. The people that knew her best knew she was straightforward with her feelings, and we all loved her for it. Her family was her greatest accomplishment. She was extremely close to her granddaughters and great-grandchildren. Jan treasured the time she spent with her family and liked hosting many holiday gatherings at her house. She had many hobbies, but her favorite thing was going to the casinos with her daughter Deanna. She also enjoyed playing games on her tablet, especially Candy Crush.
In her younger years, Janice enjoyed riding horses and spending time with her brothers and sisters. Janice was born a twin. Jan and her twin, Jeanne, were inseparable. They enjoyed going to the library here in town to do arts/crafts with their friends. Janice was known to be the one anyone could go to and she would be there for whatever they needed. She was funny, strong, giving, and loving, but most of all, she was her true self.
Those left behind to cherish Janice’s memory are her children: Deanna Render and stepdaughter, Colleen Hughes; second son, Tho Nguyen; granddaughters: Kristie Nguyen (Jeremy Cuoco), Kattie Nguyen and friend Carmen Banda; and Marie Fuentes (Freddy); great-grandchildren: Sophia and Alonzo; siblings: Cynthia Hutchins (Mike), Lynn Hagemeister (Janice), and Brenda Lesser (Stuart); several nieces and nephews – Araceli Smith and kids Benny Jr. and Samantha; Jonathan Smith (MaryAngel) and their children: Ysabella, Yazmin and Raul; Sedrick Smith; Alden Smith (Martha), and their children: Alden Jr. (Morgan), and their child Gwen, and Jonathan; Kersondra Davis (Mikeal), and their children: Donovan, Danielle, Daelyn and Dylan; Amber Patton (Jerry), and their children: Isaiah, Aubrey, and Joshua.
Janice was preceded in death by her parents, Margie Clark and Howard Hagemeister; stepfather, James Clark; husband, Elmer Carter; sisters: Barbara Putman and Jeanne Smith, brothers: Jerry Hagemeister and Howard Hagemeister, stepsons: Ronald Carter and Norman Carter; niece, Shelly Hagemeister; nephew, Benny Smith Sr.; great-nephew, Raul Smith; and great-niece, Alyssa Reyes.
Please join us in remembering Janice Carter, as we remember all the wonderful memories that she brought to each of us. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson Bethany Funeral Home in Roswell, New Mexico.
Janice’s tribute was written in her honor by her family.