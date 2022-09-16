On Wednesday morning, Wednesday, September 14, 2022, Janice Loucille Meyers went home to be with Jesus at her home in Roswell, NM.
Jan was born April 16, 1947 to Oscar and Thelma Burton of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
In the fall of 1966, Jan met Edwin Meyers at Oklahoma State University, and they were married on December 23, 1966. Together, they raised three children: Carrie, Jason and Jennifer. Jan loved her husband and family, fiercely.
Jan received her Bachelor's of Science degree in Nursing and R.N. in 1970 from the University of Kansas, Kansas. She then went on to complete her master’s degree in nursing in 1972. Jan excelled in her career of more than 50 years as a trauma nurse and educator in Kansas, California, and New Mexico. Her most extensive and treasured calling was serving in ministry beside her husband, Ed, of over 55 years. Together, they have served throughout the United States and many countries around the world.
Jan was captivated by the mountains of Alaska and Colorado and every animal big and small. She loved camping, reading novels, and zipping around town in her Miata. A mighty prayer warrior, Jan consistently spent time talking with God.
Jan is proceeded in death by her parents, Oscar W. Burton and Thelma R. Burton of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
She is survived by her husband of almost 56 years, Edwin Meyers, of Roswell, New Mexico; Daughter, Carrie Meyers, of Ft. Worth, Texas; Son, Jason Meyers, his wife Missy, and their daughters, Megan and Joelle of Roswell, NM; daughter, Jennifer Watkins, her husband Tim, and their children Bobby and Emily of Mansfield, TX; and her brother, Jerry Burton and his wife, Sharon, of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma as well as many beloved nieces and nephews.
Memorial Service will be held Saturday, September 17, 2022 at 3:00pm at First Baptist Church of Roswell, New Mexico, 500 N Pennsylvania Ave, Roswell, NM 88201.
