Jaushua Kameron Brisco, age 30, passed away on Friday, August 19, 2022 in Roswell, New Mexico.
Jaush was born in Roswell on March 23, 1992 to Nick Dean Brisco and Tammy Brisco (West) and lived in or near the Roswell area his whole life. He graduated from University High School in 2011 and from New Mexico Junior College in May 2013 with an Associates of Applied Sciences in automotive technology: ASEP. Soon after graduation he earned five A.S.E. certifications. Being a mechanic was one of the things that brought him the most joy in life. If you spent any time around Jaush, the conversation was sure to involve mechanics at some point. He might have told you all the innate details about a repair job he had done, most likely in immensely more detail than you ever cared to know. He also loved trucks and motorcycles, 4-wheeling, mud-bogging, and all carnival rides.
Jaush enjoyed teaching others when he could and always jumped at any opportunity to help someone else. He loved conversation, especially when it involved a good debate or humorous sarcasm. He loved the Cowboys. He enjoyed spending time outdoors and the beauty of nature, being in the mountains, listening and dancing to music, reading or listening to audio books, road trips, sharing funny things with others and more than anything, spending time with friends and family. He loved his mama deeply and his dad was his best friend. Although frustrating at times, he was more charismatic and endearing than most, and had a huge, caring heart.
Friends have described Jaush as a terrific guy, and a great person. The primary joy in Jaush's life was his children, Samuel Remington Brisco (age 6) and Everly Inara Brisco (age 2), which he shared with their mom, Amanda Horton. He cared very deeply for Amanda's daughters, Morgan Stites and Brailey Horton-Smith.
Jaush is survived by his children Samuel and Everly; his mother, Tammy (Brooks) Brisco West and stepfather Joe West; stepmother, Cheri Brisco; sister, Ashley Loveless; stepsiblings, Chanel Rey, AJ West, Jacob West, Samuel Loya and Eddie Loya; grandparents, Dave and Linda Brooks, as well as numerous aunts, uncles and cousins, most of whom he was close to and fond of.
Jaush was proceeded in death by his father, Nick Brisco, and grandparents Dorothy and Ed Brisco.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Jaush's close friends who loved and supported him in so many ways. He would want everyone to go forward sharing laughter, love, forgiveness, and great memories.
Honorary pallbearers - Ashley Loveless, Kayleb Wright, Lucas Wright, Patrick Brisco, Mike Jordan, Justin Crum, Michael Woody, and James Leach.
A memorial service for Jaush will be held at 11:00 AM, Thursday, September 1, 2022 at LaGrone Funeral Chapel.
