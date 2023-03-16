Jeanette White, 91, passed away on Monday, March 13, 2023. Her services are pending at this time. A further announcement will be published when arrangements are finalized. Anderson Bethany Funeral Home & Crematory is honored to serve Jeanette’s family.
Tags
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.