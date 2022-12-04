Jeannine Wilkins passed away on November 23, 2022. She was born October 27, 1937 and was a fourth generation resident of Roswell. She was preceded in death by her great grandparents, John Terrell and Maria Rosignol Wilkin; her grandparents Edmond Carrol and Zeleam Lucinda White; her parents Edmond Carrol White, Jr., a long-time Chaves County educator; her mother Erma Smith White, an elementary school teacher; her infant daughter, Catherine Carey van Hulsteyn; and sister ”Sunny” Lippert of Atwater, California.
She is survived by her son David Bentley van Hulsteyn, Jr. and his wife Debra of Sacramento, California; her daughter Lisa Jeannine O’Donnell and her husband Jim of Austin, Texas; her granddaughter Sarah Jeannine Schumacher and great granddaughter Isabel Schumacher of Sacramento, California; and her sister Lynnell Diamond of Sterret, Alabama. She is also survived by her beloved dog Zoe.
Jeannine graduated from Roswell High School in 1955. She received her BA degree from Eastern Michigan University and her MA degree from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill where she received the Feldman Award for creative writing and the Schubert Fellowship. She earned her PhD from Ohio State University where she was awarded a second Schubert Fellowship. She spent much of her professional life in healthcare public relations with the Mercy Healthcare System in California. She retired in 1999 to return to Roswell and care for her father in his last years.
Jeannine had a life-long interest in the Civil War. Both of her great grandfathers fought for the Confederacy, a fact she considered a mixed blessing. She wrote the novel Beneath the Starry Flag which was set during the War. It won first place at the 1998 Southwest Writers Conference and was a finalist for the Rupert Hughes Award at the Maui Writers Conference. She published the sequel, Good Bye Old Glory, in 2016.
When asked what she was most proud of in her life, she always listed her children first, but she was also proud of having written a novel, having made her first solo airplane flight, and having completed the Dallas, Texas White Rock marathon – both at the age of 40!
Cremation is under the direction of Weed Corley Fish Funeral Home. A private service will be held at South Park Cemetery where Jeannine will be buried with her daughter Cathy.