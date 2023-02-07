Jeffrey Dean Koenig, 61, passed away January 31, 2023, in Roswell, New Mexico. Please take a moment to share a kind thought or message with Jeffrey’s family at www.andersonbethany.com.
There will be a Memorial Service on Friday, February 10, 2023, at Trinity United Methodist Church at 2:00 PM with Pastor Young officiating.
Jeff was born November 20, 1961, in Amarillo, Texas, to Billie and Erma Koenig. Jeff attended Roswell High School where he enjoyed playing for the basketball team and in basketball tournaments around town. After high school Jeff served in the United States Air Force and on February 8, 1981, he married Carolyn Sedillo. In 2016 Jeff was diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis and after a long hard battle, Jeff is finally out of pain and with his son Mark. Jeff will be greatly missed by all his friends and family.
Jeff is survived by his wife, Carolyn; daughter, Jodi Archuleta; parents: Erma and Billie Koenig; son in law, Thomas; granddaughter, Nicolette (Nikki); grandson, Joseph Archuleta; siblings: Mary Reed of Tenn, Margie Wiggins of Colorado, and Bill Koenig of Texas.
Jeff was preceded in death by his son, Mark; grandson, Daniel Ray; nephew, Michael Hernandez; brother, Frank Koenig; paternal grandparents: Frank and Alma Koenig; and maternal grandparents: Everette and Aida Milhoan.
A special thanks to Kande Chamberlain, you are a fantastic nurse, your stories and pictures kept Jeff entertained, thanks for everything.
Thanks to David Kaler for helping make Jeff’s 60 birthday special.
To our adopted boys: Gerald Aguire, Mitchell Cole, and Trenton Bowlen, y’all kept life interesting.
Thanks to Dr. Pinion for all the years of care, you are one in a million.
In Lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the VA or MS foundations.
Jeff’s tribute was lovingly written by his wife.