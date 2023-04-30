(October 7, 1958 – October 18, 2021)
Graveside services are scheduled for 11 a.m., Tuesday, May 2 at South Park Cemetery for Jeffrey (Jeff) Keith Waldo, 72 who passed away at his home in Las Vegas, NV.
Jeffrey (Jeff) Keith Waldo was born at St. Mary’s Hospital in Roswell, NM to Don and Margaret (Dean) Waldo October 7, 1958. Jeff is survived by his loving daughter, Tori Waldo. He is also survived by his twin brother Greg and his wife Molly of Silver Springs, MD, sister Kathy and her husband Garry of Midland, TX, brother David and his wife Regina of Austin, TX. Other survivors include nieces. Nephews, many cousins, three Aunts, Lucille (Dean) Wolf, Mildred (Dean) Brown and LeNora (Dean) Correia.
Jeff graduated from Alamogordo High School and New Mexico State University graduating in 1982 with a Bachelor of Business Administration: Marketing.
Jeff in 2003, owned and operated his successful business, Inspector Waldo. His daughter Tori worked with Jeff and will continue the business.