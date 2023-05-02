(October 7, 1958 — October 18, 2021)
Graveside services are scheduled for 11 a.m., Tuesday, May 2 at South Park Cemetery for Jeffrey (Jeff) Keith Waldo, 63 who passed away at his home in Las Vegas, NV.
Jeffrey (Jeff) Keith Waldo was born at St. Mary’s Hospital in Roswell, NM to Don and Margaret (Dean) Waldo October 7, 1958. Jeff is survived by his loving daughter, Tori Waldo. He is also survived by his twin brother Greg (Molly) of Silver Springs, MD, sister Kathy Denman (Garry) of Midland, TX, and brother David (Regina) of Austin, TX. Other survivors include nieces. nephews, and many cousins, Aunts; Marilyn Waldo of AZ, Lucille (Dean) Wolf, Mildred (Dean) Brown and LeNora (Dean) Correia of Roswell, NM.
Jeff graduated from Alamogordo High School in 1976 and New Mexico State University graduating in 1982 with a Bachelor of Business Administration: Marketing. After graduating from Alamogordo Sr. High School in 1976 Jeff performed with the group “Up With People” traveling throughout the United States. He also sang and played guitar professionally in Las Cruces, NM as well as Austin, TX.
In 2003, Jeff owned “Inspector Waldo” a home inspection company that was a successful venture that his daughter continues to operate.