Jeffrey Philip Huerta, age 53, of Roswell, NM, passed away Friday, May 19, 2023, in Artesia, NM.
Jeffrey was born February 10, 1970, to Philip J. Huerta and Susan J. Teague in Sidney, NE.
Jeffrey enjoyed football, especially Nebraska Cornhuskers football team…. Go Big Red! He also had a strong affection for his Dogs. As well as passion for music, fishing, and motorcycle riding.
Those left to cherish Jeffrey’s memory are, parents, Philip (Lori) Huerta of Roswell, NM and Susan (Paul) Krois of Parker, CO,; sisters, Jana Huerta of Tampa, FL, Kristi Huerta of Parker, CO, and niece, Suriah.
In lieu of flowers the family would like donations made to the Buddy Center, 4556 Castleton Ct., Castle Rock, CO 80109. Phone number 303-751-5772.
