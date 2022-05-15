Jeffry (Jeff) Andrew Jackson, 67 of Albuquerque passed on April 30, 2022, with family by his side. Jeff had been suffering and fought a long hard battle with ALS. Jeff will be missed by his family and many, many friends.
Jeff was born on January 18, 1955, in Bermuda to Horace and Anne. His father was in the military which brought the family to Roswell, New Mexico in the late sixties. Jeff moved to Albuquerque in 1982 where he resided until his passing. He worked in the building construction industry for many years before starting his own service and installation business. Jeff was well known to the construction industry throughout the state and was held in high esteem by many of his colleagues. Even after he was unable to actively be on job sites due to his ALS diagnosis, he remained a trusted and respected consultant.
Jeff loved sports, the outdoors and was an avid hunter. He played football for Goddard High School and golf for Eastern NM University in Roswell prior to joining the US Army. Jeff thrived being in the military where he showed leadership qualities and was quickly recognized through rank. Jeff was training to be a jump specialist at the time of his discharge. Jeff was proud to have served his country and continued to support all branches of veteran services whenever possible.
Jeff was a wealth of adverse knowledge that amazed many. He was always available whenever anyone needed a helping hand. He didn’t go anywhere that he didn’t know someone bringing smiles to their faces.
Jeff is preceded in death by his grandparents, Frank and Roma Ewoldt, his father Horace A Jackson, his aunt, Elda Ewoldt, former spouse, Sharon Jackson, his son, Lance Avery Jackson as well as other beloved family members.
Jeff is survived by wife, Tammy Jackson of Albuquerque and leaves behind five daughters, Tiffany Rhine and husband Kyle of Albuquerque, NM; Amanda McCasland and husband Shawn of Firestone, CO; Amelia Jackson of Firestone, CO; Jamie Baker and husband Mike of Athens, TN; Kelsey Carpenter and husband Matt of Antioch, CA; his mother, Anne Paschall a lifelong resident of Roswell, NM currently residing in Rio Rancho; his sister, Julia Ponder and husband Mark of Carrollton, TX; and his brother, Joel Jackson of Clinton, IA. Jeff also has many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Private interment services will be held for Jeff on Saturday, May 21, 2022, at South Park Cemetery in his hometown of Roswell, NM. A celebration of life followed by fellowship will be held at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church on North Main in Roswell, NM, Sunday, May 22, 2022, at 1:30 PM. Everyone who knew Jeff is welcome to join his family at this time.