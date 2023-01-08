On December 15th, 2022, Jennifer Elaine Lewis closed her eyes to this world and opened then in Heaven where she was welcomed by her Heavenly Father. Jennifer was living proof that God only sends his fiercest and most courageous warriors into battle.
Jennifer Elaine Lewis passed away peacefully at her family home surrounded by family and friends at the age of 49. Jennifer was born on April 16th, 1973 in Roswell, N.M to proud parents, William Morgan Lewis and Janet Madsen Lewis. She was the oldest of 3 children including her brother William Matthew Lewis and her sister Amanda Joy Lewis.
She is survived by her mother Janet Madsen Russell, her sister Amanda Joy Lewis and her two nephews Jacob and Caleb Lewis of Roswell, NM and numerous Aunts, Uncles and Cousins. She is survived by many Special friends, you know who you are. Her friends have been a God Send to this family. They travelled this journey with her and are helping to keep us going by sharing our grief. She has a special young girl from her time at CYFD that became like a daughter to her. Maria calls her mom and her children call her grandma.
She is preceded in death by her father William M. Lewis, her brother known as Little Billy, her Grandparents Kenneth and Ruth Lewis and Tom and Lula Madsen. She was preceded in death by several Great grandparents, Aunts, Uncles, cousins and dear friends as well.
She lived in Roswell most of her life and graduated from Roswell High School in 1991. She started her first job when she was 16 and worked at various places until graduation. She attended college at ENMU and received a Bachelor’s degree in Religion. She made lifelong friends in Portales. Her goal was to attend the Seminary in Ft. Worth, Texas which she did. She immediately found a job working at the Masonic Home and School of Texas where she discovered her true passion, working with and helping the youth. She still hears from some of the children whose lives she helped make a difference in by her encouragement and her belief in them.
Feeling God had more plans for her, she came home and got her Master’s degree from Highland University in Social Work. After she received her degree she was hired by the state as a CYFD Social worker. She was hired in 2005 and remained with the state until early this year. She was very ill for the last 6 years but battled through cancer, liver failure, diabetes, heart problems, broken bones and more than most people do in a lifetime. But that didn’t stop her. She loved life, her CYFD kids and all her co-workers from CYFD, CASA and The Assurance homes.
She loved to read and collect books, anything Batman, music, funny memes, collecting dragonflies and taking pictures of food. She loved doing silly snapchat with her nephews and her friends and their children. Her sense of humor was priceless and contagious.
Jennifer loved her God with a passion beyond belief. She fell asleep many nights after listening to the Voice by David Gibbs of Temple Baptist Church with a sense of peace. We spent many nights praying together over the phone. Every place she stayed this past year, she would start a prayer group and ministered to others in need. She knew her Bible and had several favorite passages. Her favorite one was Isaiah 40:31. Jennifer had a heart of gold and if you were blessed to be in this girls circle she loved you fiercely with everything she had.
She was like a momma bear when it came to her family, her friends or the kids at CYFD. She was a devoted advocate and spent countless hours traveling, doing transports, sitting in court and fighting on their behalf, countless hours on the phone and endless paperwork. She could be bossy, sassy and make you angry with her sarcastic remarks one minute and then have you in tears with laughter the next. Jennifer blessed our community by her willingness to serve wherever she was needed. She was a beautiful person and an amazing Social worker.
Although her work on earth is finished, she will not ever be forgotten. We will see her loving, caring heart in all the lives she’s touched. One of her proudest moments as a social worker was getting to watch one of her troubled teens, Crystil, grow up and became a social worker herself. Jennifer was a force of nature and an advocated for everyone but herself.
Dr. told me today how extraordinary she was. She beat the odds for a long time only proving God still had things that only she could do. That’s Jennifer. Although our time with her was brief, none of us will ever forget what she brought to each one of our lives. Rest well “Sunshine” and know that each time we see a dragonfly or enjoy a sunny day, we will think of you. I already miss your smile. We will meet again.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Calvary Baptist Church, 1009 W. Alameda on January 14th, 2023 at 11:00 AM. Come share your stories with us.