Our beloved Mother, Jennifer Flores has gone home to be with those who have gone before her. She was born to Roy and Tonita Flores on March 29, 1961, in Roswell, NM. Jennifer attended elementary and middle school in Roswell before moving to Santa Ana, CA., where she continued her High School education.
Shortly after meeting her spouse, Raul Robledo Jr., the two welcomed their oldest son, Raul. In the early 80’s Jennifer and Raul moved to Chandler, Az., where they had daughter, Victoria. Shortly thereafter, the two youngest (and cutest) children were born in California. Jennifer and her children would move to Roswell in 1994, where she worked multiple jobs while attending the Adult Basic Education program at ENMU-Roswell. After receiving her GED, she provided guidance and hope for the cadets at New Mexico Youth Challenge, which was the spark that ignited her love for social service. She would receive her Associates Degree at ENMUR and continue on to earn a Bachelor’s Degree of Social Work at Highlands University.
Jennifer served the communities of Roswell, Ruidoso, and Capitan, NM as a well-respected Probation Officer and Social Worker. She spent years tending to those most in need, with unwavering compassion and dedication. In 2004, Jennifer became a licensed foster parent, changing the lives of several children, who crowned her the title, “Mama Jen.” Today, she remains Mama Jen to several honorary children, nieces, and nephews.
Our mother enjoyed exploring the outdoors, where she often spent time hiking, camping, and picnicking. She had a love of romantic novels, the National Geographic Channel, and true crime documentaries. Mother also found great joy in singing and dancing to classic rock and 90’s country. Other hobbies include flower arranging, line dancing, cooking, baking, clowning around, and Memorial Day weekend at Bottomless Lakes. Her ultimate passion, though, was spending time and making memories with her grandchildren and grandpups.
Jennifer selflessly cared for her parents during the height of her career, embracing others’ needs before her own until the decline of her health nearly 10 years ago. On July 13, 2022, she succumbed to her long-term illnesses.
Jennifer is survived by her children, Raul Robledo and wife Cindy of Cheyenne, WY, Lil Roy Flores of Albuquerque, NM, Victoria Robledo of Roswell, NM, Deanna Linden and wife Tif of Gerrardstown, WV, and Chance Robledo and wife Lucy of Roswell, NM. Grandchildren Julie, Colton, Clay, Angelik, Miranda, Alexie, Alia, Melody, Anberlyn, Jesse, Hezekyah, Atalye, Rhett, Azekiah, and Silo. Also surviving are siblings Debra Luera and husband Charlie of Lubbock, TX, and Orlando Flores and wife Lisa of Pomona, CA.
She is proceeded in death by her spouse Raul; her parents Roy and Tonita, and her siblings, Linda, Roy, and Joseph and her grandson Arik.
A private service will be held to celebrate the life of our mother on Monday, July 18 where family will gather to rejoice in her memory. Those compelled, can send floral arrangements to Church on the Move, at 901 W. Brasher in Roswell.
The family wishes to publicly thank first and foremost, Lucy Robledo for dedicating her life to our mother for the last two years as she assumed responsibility as her primary caretaker. We would also like to thank Jessica, Maureen, Rosalia, and Stacy at Kindred Hospice, the staff at Fresenius Kidney Care, the ICU team at ENMMC for their efforts in caring for our mother in her final days. We also extend sincere gratitude to those who offered lodging, catering, and monetary donations while we navigate through this difficult time.
Those still wishing to donate are encouraged to do so, in her name, via contribution to the following organizations: American Heart Association of New Mexico, National Kidney Association of New Mexico, American Diabetes Association of New Mexico, or American Liver Foundation of New Mexico.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Ballard Funeral Home and Crematory. An online registry and live stream link can be accessed at www.ballardfuneralhome.com.