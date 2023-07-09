Jeramiah Elisiah Salyards

Jeramiah Elisiah tragically left us June 30, 2023, due to Mental Illness unforeseen through the eyes of others. He was so loved by everyone he met and so misunderstood by many.
Jeramiah was born December 11, 1997, to Johnny Ortiz Jr. and Mistey Salyards in Roswell, NM.
Jeramiah was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, John Salyards and paternal grandmother, Stella L. Cano.
Those left to cherish Jeramiah’s memory are, his mother, Mistey Salyards of Roswell, NM; father, Johnny Ortiz of Roswell, NM; grandparents, Charles Reese and Ruth Salyards Reese; brothers, Thomas Schneider of Roswell, NM; Johnny Ray (Lisa) Ortiz of TX; Jarreth Ortiz of Roswell, NM; sisters, Maddy Rose of Roswell; Innocence Schneider of Roswell, NM; Anastasia Ortega of Roswell, NM and Anika Ortiz of Roswell, NM.
Jeramiah grew up and was baptized into the Church of Christ with his Grandma and Grandpa. He served alongside his grandpa at the communion table and enjoyed the fellowship with all the members. Jeramiah loved singing hymns and knew his bible well.
Jeramiah loved music, long walks, riding his bike, most of all he loved his family he lived up to his name he gave what ever he had to others. He had a very unique sense of style and always looked his best. Jeramiah had an unforgettable smile that would light up any room.
Serving as pallbearers will be Johnny Ortiz Jr., Israel Hernandez, Johnny Ray Ortiz, Jarreth Ortiz, Emmanuel Rivera, Sylvia Leyba, and Michael Luevano Jr. Honorary pallbearers will be Jeramiah’s Friends and Family.
Jeramiah never said Goodbye, he always ended his conversations with: “I love you, See you later.”
Visitation for Jeramiah will be held from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM, Sunday, July 9, 2023, at LaGrone Funeral Chapel. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM, Monday, July 10, 2023, at LaGrone Funeral Chapel following interment at South Park Cemetery.
Repass will follow services at Beginnings, 3908 SE Main, Roswell, NM.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made in honor of Jeramiah’s name to Transition for Living, 6231 Gibson Blvd. SE, Albuquerque, NM 87108.
Arrangements are under the personal care of LaGrone Funeral Chapel.