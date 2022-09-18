Jerry Don Hines Jr., 51, of Eunice, New Mexico passed away on August 27, 2022, at Covenant Medical Center in Hobbs, New Mexico. He was born May 6, 1971 in Carlsbad, New Mexico.
Jerry spent many years as a truck driver and proudly served as a Sergeant in the United States Army. As a retired veteran, he volunteered within the community to help out other veterans in need.
Jerry was a kind and generous soul who would have done anything for someone in need. He was always willing to come to the aid of his friends and loved ones. His loving and forgiving nature inspired those around him. Jerry had a passion for music and could often be found drumming on anything near him. He was a great cook who’s alfredo sauce and stuffed mushrooms were legendary.
Jerry is preceeded in death by his grandfather George Washington Braggs Jr. Jerry is survived by; his wife of 16 years Rhiannon, parents Jerry Don Hines Sr. and Sharon Braggs, sisters LaDonna Robinson and Alicia Hines, four daughters Savannah Meroney, Brittney Hines, Dawnetta Hines, and Skylar Hines, and one grandchild Cirilla North.
“Jerry you will be missed for your sweet generous spirit, your huge heart filled with so much love for those around you and missed desperately by your children who loved you so much. Rest in Peace.”
-Tracey (mother of Savannah, Brittney, and Dawnetta)
Services were held at Calvary Funeral Home in Eunice, New Mexico on September 7th, 2022. Burial followed at Brunson Memorial Cemetery. Jerry’s name is forever engraved on the Brunson Veteran Memorial Wall in honor of his time served.