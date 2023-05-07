Jerry Edward Wood, 86, passed away on Wednesday, April 26, 2023, in Roswell, NM. Please take a moment and share a kind thought or memory with Jerry’s family at www.andersonbethany.com.
SERVICES: Will be held at a later date.
On September 22, 1936, Jerry was born to Woodrow and Helen Wood in Lea County, NM. He attended Lovington High School, where he graduated. He enlisted in the United States Air Force. He married Mary Gayle Taylor on May 17, 1974, in Artesia, NM. He was a member of the Church of Christ. He was very proud to be a founding member of the New Mexico State Police Brotherhood Association and enjoyed the annual reunions more than anything.
Prior to retirement, Jerry was proud to serve as a New Mexico State Police Officer for 28 years. After retirement from the State Police, he served as the New Mexico Executive Director of the New Mexico State Crime Stoppers Commission under Governor Carruthers’ administration. Jerry also served as a Chaves County Commissioner for 8 years. He also served as the Safety Director for Bell Gas Inc. until his passing. Jerry was an avid New York Yankees and Dallas Cowboys fan, in good years and bad. Jerry loved all of his family but cherished his role as Poppy to his grandchildren and great-grandchildren more than anything. (Jerry) will be missed by his family and friends.
Those left to eternally treasure and cherish memories of Jerry are his spouse Mary Gayle; children: Eddie Gail Kiefhaber (Skip), Sandy Freeland (James), and Leann Martin (Clark); grandchildren: Taylor Avery, Jared Freeland, Halen Reck (Aaron), Dara Thomas, Conner Freeland (Bridgette); and great-grandchildren: Addison Avery, Twins Jaxon and Maverick Avery and Judson Reck; Mother-in-law, Nita Taylor; siblings: Brother and sister-in-law Stan and Barby Taylor, Brother-in-law, Tom Taylor, Sister and Brother-in-law Janell and David Smith; also survived by several special nieces and nephews.
Jerry is preceded in death by his parents: Woodrow and Helen Wood; sister and brother-in-law: Shirley and Barney Bailey; father-in-law, Buddy Taylor (Speedy); nephews: Bill and Kevin Bailey; and sister-in-law Patty Taylor.
The family of Jerry Wood wishes to extend sincere thanks to the staff at ENMMC and Dr. Kumar and will forever be grateful to the Gentiva Hospice group. Especially Debbie Yeager Perry, who is the daughter of the late Ed Yeager of the New Mexico State Police and had known Jerry most of her life as well as Bobby Holley and Chuck Pattison (retired NMSP) who kept in very close touch with Jerry.
Jerry’s family suggests donations be made to The Ronald McDonald House at 1101 Central Ave, NE, Albuquerque, NM, 87106 in honor of Jerry Wood.
Jerry’s tribute was written in his honor by his family.