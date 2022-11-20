June 25, 1959 — November 6, 2022
A rosary is scheduled at 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, November 20th, 2022 at Anderson Bethany Funeral Home in Roswell, NM for Jerry Louis Montoya, age 63, who sadly passed away in Roswell on Sunday, November 6th, 2022 with his family by his side. A funeral mass will be held at St. John’s Catholic Church on Monday, November 21st at 10:00 a.m. with Deacon Martinez officiating. Burial will follow at South Park cemetery with a reception held at The Ponderosa shortly after.
Jerry Montoya was born on June 25th, 1959 to Pete Trujillo Montoya and Josephine Nelson Montoya. Our Father/Grandfather/Brother/Friend loved his family & friends unconditionally and trusted in God completely. Jerry was preceded in death by his beloved parents, great nephews Elijah Romero, Sr. & Jacob Becerra; nieces Anna Lara & Denise Morales; great niece Chloe Lara; Ex-wife, Renee Del Los Santos whom he married on March 1st, 1986. Unfortunately, Jerry lost his eldest sister, Virginia Montoya Romero, one week after his passing.
Jerry attended Roswell schools including Highland Elementary, Pecos Elementary, Yucca Middle School, Mesa Middle School, and Roswell High school, graduating in 1977, where he picked up his trade of carpentry. It is believed that Jerry went into building trades to build a pitch roof on the family home so that the boys would no longer have to do flat-roof repairs every summer (Thank you, Jer). After high school, Jerry worked thirty plus years for several contractors including John Hinkle and The Ortega Brothers who had a name for building reputable houses. Jerry did quality work and was often sought after.
As a young boy, Jerry was quite a character and amazed many of his elders with his attorney-like questions and comments. Although, he was the youngest brother, he always wanted to be the “big brother” and call the shots. He was a very big part of his Nephews and Nieces upbringing wanting to teach them the “ropes” of life. Jerry also had a passion for boxing, music, dancing, and was the first family paparazzi. Several family members can remember waking up to a camera in their face. At one of our high school graduations, Jerry set up his construction bright lights with seating and told all of the party-goers that he was taking senior portraits, which many graduates fell for (LOL). He loved spending time with all of his immediate family, cousins, and friends whether at family gatherings, public dances, house parties, or just around the hood…often the life of the party. Jerry was hilarious and a man of riddles and sayings, could stand on his applehead at parties, showed us tricks on the tape measure, and show off his trademark dance moves. Quite a character. Jerry’s life and legacy will continue to be remembered and honored by his family and friends. “Dad, your love and strength is still our guide. Thank you for all you’ve done at your best”…Bern
Jerry is survived by:
Daughters: Valerie Lopez and Bernadette Montoya; sons Jeremy Louis Montoya (wife Janice) and Joshua Nunez, Sr.
Sisters: Jessie Carabajal (Chris), Helen Ortega (Danny), Debbie Moore (Trent).
Brothers: Pete Montoya, Jr. (Diane), Frank Montoya (Jessica).
Grandchildren: Robert Lopez, Jr., Annissa Nunez, Aubrianna Nunez, Dominic Lopez, Mercedes Lopez, Angelo Lopez, Jacob Lopez, Lorenzo Lopez, Nehemiah Lopez, Elijah Montoya, Maya Montoya, Devin Nunez, Joshua Seth Nunez Jr., Emeriee Nunez, Elliana Nunez.
Jerry is also survived by numerous Nephews and Nieces whom he loved very much.
Pallbearers: Robert Joseph Lopez; Frank Montoya; Jason Montoya; Jeremy Montoya; Joseph Montoya; Robert Farmer; Camillo Nunez, Sr.; Frank Gabaldon.
Honorary Pallbearers: All of his Nephews and Nieces; Eddie Boy Najar; Joe-Ray Carillo; Josue Ramirez; Larry Martinez; Orlando “Loli” Carillo; Steve Matta; Victor Baca; William Anaya.
“What up whichoo…”; “Call me this, and call me that, But I still think….”; “Colors, Colors, COLORS”; “I don’t know Karate, but I know Karazy”; “Aye-Bay-Bay”; “Is that in the contract”; “Thigh-thigh, wiggle wiggle wiggle”