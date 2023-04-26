August 23, 1947 — March 13, 2023
Tonganoxie — We are deeply saddened to announce that on March 13, 2023, Jerry Zane Willburn (Tonganoxie, KS), passed away at the age of 75 while in his south Texas winter home.
Jerry Willburn was born in Artesia, New Mexico on August 23, 1947. After graduating high school, he married his beautiful wife, Beverlee on July 13, 1966.
He started his career in the Boilermaker apprentice program (Lodge 627) in 1968 and retired as International Secretary-Treasurer in 2005.
Jerry was predeceased by his parents; Zane Ray and Lois (Culbertson) Willburn.
He leaves behind his wife, Beverlee Willburn; his two sons Terry (Rhonda) Willburn & Todd Willburn, and his sister Marsha (Norman) Muttin (Dallas, TX). He was a proud grandfather of his four grandchildren Danielle Willburn, Larissa (Jake) Singer, Riley Willburn, Zane Willburn and his great granddaughter Aspen Singer.
After his retirement, Jerry spent his days doing what he loved, passing time in his home welding shop, farming full time, spending time with family and friends and taking many vacations to Mexico in the winter months. Jerry and Beverlee recently purchased property in South Texas, to spend winters with family and friends.
Jerry touched many lives throughout his life. He will be missed dearly by his family and friends. In honor of him, a Celebration of Life will be held later this summer.