Jesse Dean Peach Sr, 59, a loving husband, father, and grandfather, passed away on Saturday, October l, 2022. Please take a moment to share kind thoughts or memories with Jesse’s family at www.andersonbethany.com.
Those left to cherish memories of Jesse are his wife, Sally Peach; children: Jesse Peach Jr (Lidia Peach), Stacey Peach, and Veronica Banegas (Matthew Banegas); mother, Lorraine Peach; and siblings: Marty and Anita Peach; and a loving grandpa (Pots) to Eli and Lucas Peach and Amelie, and Elle Banegas.
On January 11, 1963, Jesse was born to John and Lorraine Peach in Santa Fe, New Mexico. He attended Roswell High School, where he graduated in 1982. After high school, Jesse was employed by TMC for Il years, Jesse was a jack of all trades, but he often would be doing mechanical and carpentry work. He was friends with many, lending a helping hand whenever and wherever he was needed. Jesse loved his grandkids wholeheartedly and will always be remembered for always texting and calling them!
Jesse is preceded by his father, John Peach, and father-in-law Ernesto Gutierrez.
Pallbearers: Those honored to serve as Pallbearers are Jesse Peach Jr, and Rudy Quintana. Curtis Thomas. David Chavez: Freddie Gutierrez and Marty Peach Jr.
Funeral Arrangements will take place at Anderson Bethany Funeral Home on Thursday, October 13, 2022, at 10:00 AM, followed by burial at South Park Cemetery.
Jesse's tribute was written in his honor by his family.