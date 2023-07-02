January 3, 1943 — June 3, 2023
Austin — Jessie Bejarano, age 80, passed away on June 3, 2023, after an 8-year battle with Alzheimer’s disease in Austin, TX.
She was born January 3, 1943, in Roswell, NM to Pita Torres and spent her youth in Roswell.
She graduated from Roswell High School and earned Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees from Eastern New Mexico University. She had a passion for education which led to a successful 35 year career as a high school teacher and school administrator. She taught English and Spanish in Roswell, Las Cruces, and Lakeway, TX. She also taught English as a Second Language to international students in Las Cruces and Lakeway, TX. She had an enormous heart and the most beautiful smile. She had a great love for her dogs, her family, and her friends. She loved reading, especially poetry, gardening, and spending time in the mountains.
Jessie was a strong-willed woman, and although Alzheimer’s may have taken her memories, it could never erase the impact she had on her family, the lives of her students and friends, and the countless beautiful moments shared.
She is preceded in death by her mother, Pita Torres.
She is survived by her daughter Rena Schrader and husband Steve Schrader, granddaughter Sydney Harris and husband Grant Harris, great-granddaughters Eleanor and Paige Harris; daughter Joanna Bejarano; son Michael Bejarano and wife Jennifer Bejarano; and numerous extended family and dear friends. She is also survived by her beloved schnauzer Maggie, and her “granddogs” Milo, Bodhi, and Ruth.
Thank you to all who supported the family throughout this journey. Your love, prayers, and kind gestures meant the world to us, and we will be forever grateful. Jessie was cremated on June 12, 2023. Her remains will be taken to Las Cruces, NM. A celebration of life will occur with details to be shared.
“Only when you drink from the river of silence shall you indeed sing. And when you have reached the mountaintop, then you shall begin to climb. And when the earth shall claim your limbs, then shall you truly dance.”
- Kahlil Gibran