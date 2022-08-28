Jesus Guillermo Albarez, 40, passed away on Monday, August 22, 2022. Please take a moment and share a kind thought or memory with Jesus’ family at www.andersonbethany.com.
SERVICES: There will be a Viewing on Monday, August 29, 2022, from 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM at Anderson Bethany, followed by a Rosary at 6:00 PM. A Funeral Service will be held at Anderson Bethany Funeral Home on Tuesday, August 30, 2022, at 10:00. Interment will follow at South Park Cemetery.
On March 16, 1982, Jesus was born to Lilly and Jose “Joe” Albarez. Jesus attended Roswell High and transferred to Goddard High School to play football. He absolutely loved baseball and was a diehard Miami Dolphin fan. He always had a smile on his face, a huge heart for his friends, family and was always willing and ready to offer a helping hand no matter the situation.
He loved to take things apart and put them back together again. However, the most memorable moment of Jesus is that he never forgot to offer a plate of food to those in need and never once forgot to tell his family that he loved them and ”God Bless you.”
We would especially like to thank Anderson-Bethany and its employees for their professional and caring arrangements. St. John’s did a wonderful job honoring Jesus’ life.
The mother Lilly Albarez would like to share her appreciate for Michelle Trujillo, who stepped in to help coordinate things at home and the hospital while the family was making plans.
To everyone who reached out to us during our time of mourning, we are grateful for your continued support and love during our time of need. Jesus Albarez will be missed dearly by all who knew him.
Those left to cherish memories of Jesus are his mother, Lilly Albarez; his father Jose Albarez, son, Angel Serrano of Roswell, NM; brothers: Joey Meijer of Denver, CO, Joe Jr. Albarez of Roswell, NM, and Luiz Carlos Rodriguez; sisters: Alice and Don Drager of Roswell, NM, Joanne and Michael Federico of FL, Angie Albarez of Los Angeles, CA, Lori Ann Wright of CA, and Cynthia Navarrete of CA; as well as several cousins; aunts and uncles; and his favorite cousins: Chris, Mathew, Mike, and Willie.
Preceding Jesus in death are his father, Jose “Joe” Albarez; and sister, Pat Albarez of Albuquerque, NM.
Those honored to be chosen as Pallbearers are Joey Meijer, Joe Jr. Albarez, Angel Serrano, Matthew Alvarez, Abel Zavala, and Santos Chavez.
In lieu of flowers, or any gifts may be made to:
Lilly Albarez
2609 S. Main St.
Roswell, NM 88203