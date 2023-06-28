Jesus Morales, 91, passed away in the early morning hours of Sunday, June 25, 2023 at the family home in Dexter, New Mexico. Viewing will take place at Anderson-Bethany Funeral Home on Friday, June 30, 2023 from 3 p.m. - 6 p.m., with Rosary starting at 6 p.m. A Mass service will be held on Saturday, July 1, 2023 at 9:00 AM, at Immaculate Conception in Dexter, NM. Interment will follow at Hagerman Cemetery.
On October 20, 1931, Jesus was born to Jose Morales and Soledad Acosta Morales in San Isidro, Chihuahua, Mexico. He was the beloved husband of Juanita Esparza Morales, now deceased. They were married on January 14, 1961. Jesus was a member of Immaculate Conception Mission of Dexter, New Mexico, where he had been a member of the Knights of Columbus. Jesus enjoyed listening to music, talking politics and visiting with family and friends. He treasured the moments he spent with his grandchildren, children and family.
Jesus would share stories of his growing up days, being a bracero and the experiences he encountered along the way. Jesus loved sports. He enjoyed going to the Dexter Demon football games and track meets until he could no longer see very well. Jesus looked forward to Menudo Sundays, when family and friends would come over and visit.
SURVIVORS: His children: Jesus (Edubina) Morales, Juanita “Janie” Anderson, Sandra (Victor) McCain and Alejandrina “Candi” (Greg) Roberson. Grandchildren include: Greg (Crystal) Morales, Daniel (Zowi) Fitzpatrick, Amy Janelle Payan (Benjamin), Erica (PJ) Trevino, Stephanie (Estevan) Velasquez, Eric (Deserea) Morales, David Morales, Katerri (Isaac) Morales, Tashionna McCain, Kenya McCain, Jacob (Kassandra) Morales, Stephen Cannon, Alyssa Morales, Honorary grandchildren, Jose “Boy” Ruiz and Jeanette Ruiz and great grandchildren Gregory “G” Morales, Aspen Morales, Valerie E. Mulhern, Anthony Ruiz, Carlos Ruiz, Simon Ruiz, Daniel Christian Fitzpatrick, Aaron Moreno, Bryanna Moreno, Ace Trevino, Mila Trevino, Arianna Velasquez, Christopher Munoz, Jaden Velasquez, Ignacio “Chito” Villalobos and Ilias Villalobos, Elena Morales and Cruz Morales, Kairi Austin, Moxxie Morales and great great-granddaughter Sarah Addison Mulhern, and his pet Chihuahua “Chiquita.”
Jesus was preceded in death by his wife, Juanita, of 59 years; three children, David Morales, David Esparza Morales and Mary Morales Payan; parents Jose Morales and Soledad Acosta Morales; his brothers, Antonio Apolonio and Francisco “Kico” and; sisters, Agustina, Mela and Francisca “Kica”, and his nephew Gil Delgado, who passed also on Sunday, June 25, 2023 in an accident.
HONORARY PALLBEARERS: Blessed to serve as Honorary Pallbearers are all his grandchildren.
PALLBEARERS: The grandsons: Greg Morales, Daniel Fitzpatrick, Eric Morales, David Morales, Jacob Morales, Stephen Cannon and Great Grandsons, Aaron Moreno and Christopher Munoz.
The family would like to extend a special “Thank you” to Isabel “Chavela” Ruiz, who was like a daughter and always took care of him, even when she was no longer his caregiver, to Elvia “Pati” Ronquillo, who was his caregiver the last 2 ½ years and took care of Jesus with a lot of love and compassion. Thank you to Dr. Anna Arnett, who was his doctor for many years, and for her compassionate care and always concerned about his well-being, and the nurses and staff with Hospice. The work that Hospice individuals do is priceless. Thank you.
“God blessed us with ninety-one wonderful years of having our father, grandfather, father-in-law, uncle and friend. May he now rest in peace.”