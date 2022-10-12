Jesus R. Olivas, 91, passed away on Monday, October 10, 2022. Please take a moment and share a kind thought or memory with Jesus’ family at www.andersonbethany.com.
SERVICES: There will be a Viewing at Anderson Bethany Funeral Home on Thursday, October 13, 2022, from 9:00 AM to 6:00 PM, followed by a Rosary at 6:00 PM. A Funeral Service will be held at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church on Friday, October 14, 2022, at 10:00 AM. Interment will follow at Hagerman Cemetery.
On October 19, 1930, Jesus was born to Juan y Maria Olivas in Barranco, Chihuahua, Mexico. He loved the outdoors. His favorite pastime was being at his ranch. Once he retired, Jesus enjoyed gardening, especially planting his veggies and watering his lawn and trees. He loved to stay busy and would build and fix things. Jesus loved all activities that involved family, he had a great love for each and every one of his family members. He will be missed dearly by his family and friends.
Those left to cherish memories of Jesus are his children: Diana Olivas, Francisca Olivas, Senida Olivas, Mary Ann Olivas, and Jesse Sanchez, and Bernabe Olivas and Companion Fey; fifteen grandchildren, thirty-one great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; siblings: Lazaro Olivas (Lydia), Manuel Olivas, Timoteo Olivas (Tencha), Antonia Hernandez, Teodora (Santiago) Contreras, Sequia Olivas, Lonjina (Placido) Zapata Lucia; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Preceding Jesus in death are his wife, Josephina Olivas, mother of his children, Paula Olivas; children: Raul Olivas and Vidal Olivas; one grandchild, Deli Olivas; great-grandchildren: baby Michael Devito and five baby Angels; parents, Juan y Maria Olivas; siblings: Rosendo Urias, Julian Olivas, Francisco Olivas Sr., Juliana Burciaga, Guillermo Olivas, and Ramona Mireles.
Jesus’s family would like to thank the Joy Center and Fresenius Kidney Care Center.
Those Honored to serve as Pallbearers are Benigno Carrillo, Joby Olivas, Valdemar Diaz, Valdemar Diaz Jr, Andrew Valadez, Sebastian Garcia, Jeremy Kelsey, and Elijah Garcia.
Those blessed to serve as Honorary Pallbearers are Bernabe Olivas, Matthew J. Olivas-Montes, Robert Bundy, Demarcus Carrillo, Matthew Garcia, Avery Sosa, Ayden Valadez, Kameron Barreras, Zeke Garcia, Valentin Diaz, Dominic Olivas, Jacob Olivas, and Chance Lackey.