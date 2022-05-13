Jim Garmatz

A memorial service will be held at 10:00 am, Monday, May 16, 2022 at Ballard Funeral Home Chapel for James John Garmatz, 68, who passed away on Friday, May 6, 2022 in Roswell, NM.
Pastor Susan Torres of Neighborhood Nazarene Church and Pastor Brett Hoyle of Friona First Baptist Church will be officiating.
Jim was born December 16, 1953 in Denver, CO to John Fredrick and Sydney Clara Alexander Garmatz. His parents preceded him in death along with Homer and Mela Trujillo.
Those left to cherish his memory are his wife Dianne Garmatz; son Scott Henson and wife Mattie; daughters Elizabeth Garmatz Nadolsky and John Nadolsky and, Jennifer Villenueve and husband Chad; his family Joe and Jodi Garmatz, Jay Garmatz, Vicky Cowell, Homer and Debbie Trujillo, Beya Orozco, Elizabeth Trujillo, Inez Roach, Helen Hernandez, and Patsy Grado; former wife Paula Garmatz; grandsons Dax Bratcher, Tyler Henson and wife Kayla, Payton Henson and wife Yesi and Colten Henson; granddaughter Lauren Henson and great granddaughters Joslynn and Braelynn Henson.
Honored to serve as honorary pallbearers are Tyler Henson, Colten Henson, Payton Henson, Dax Bratcher, Johnny Garmatz, Devin Trujillo, Chad Villenueve, Doug Hayes, Jason VanTassell, Dr. Robert Fry, Braylon Brekke, Ty Gordon, and John Nadolsky.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made Volunteers of America, Donation Department, 1660 Duke Street, Alexandria, VA 22314. The men and women who served our country made untold sacrifices, and many now struggle with “invisible wounds” like PTSD and other mental illnesses. You can give back to our country’s veterans: As little as $50 can provide critical VOA services to overcome trauma and reestablish their lives. Please give what you can for our American-hero veterans.
