Jim Mac (Jimmy, Jim Bo) Tarvin passed away after a lengthy illness on May 1, 2023, at the age of 77 in Roswell, NM, in the comfort of his home and with family just as he would have wanted.
Jim is the 7th child of 11 born to his parents Jim Mack and Tomer Lee Tarvin on April 11, 1946. He enlisted in the United States Army at an early age serving his country during the Vietnam War. He was very proud of his service and was awarded several medals including the Purple Heart. After his service he spent his remaining years in Roswell.
He married his childhood sweetheart Pearl Fay Ivie of Roswell and together they raised 5 children and numerous grand and great grandchildren during their 56 years of marriage until her passing in 2021.
Jim loved to restore old cars and his pride was a 1959 Ranchero, which he and his wife both worked on and took to car shows winning various trophies. He was a very proud man who loved family and home and always willing to lend a hand in need. He loved working with his hands whether it be restoring his homes or just building things from nothing, he and his wife had a real love for creating crafts from just about anything and going to the craft shows together.
He is preceded in death by his parents Jim Mack and Tomer Lee Tarvin of Roswell, NM, his 4 brothers Gene Kenneth of Carlsbad, NM, Richard Boyce of Aspermont, TX, Cload Hail of Homestead, FL and Jerry Lonnie of Roswell, NM. Sisters Joyce McFarland of San Bernardino, CA and Sue Ann Cowden of Haysville, KS. Also preceding him is his wife Pearl Fay Tarvin of Roswell, NM and their two grandchildren Cory Louis Maudsley, and Desiree Michelle Maurer.
He is survived by his surving brothers Larry Neil Tarvin of Roswell, NM and Bill Dean Tarvin of Grand Junction, COL, sisters Jewel Sullivan Rosas of Henderson, NV and Tomer Lee Stinson of Realto CA. He is also survived by his 5 children, Jimmy Tarvin, Danny Joe Tarvin, Tammy Maudsley, Jinny Lee and Rose Brown and many grand and great grandchildren who are left to carry his legacy onto the next generations. Jim has many neices, and nephews and friends and will be loved and missed by all that know him. He left this world too soon leaving an empty place in our hearts, but will always be with us in love and spirit.
God Speed dear Son of our parents, Brother of ours, Husband of your wife, Father of your children, and Friend of many THANK YOU for sharing YOUR LIFE with us here on earth. Rest easy and fly high with the Angels and rejoice with the ones that are waiting for you with open arms. Always, from our hearts to yours!