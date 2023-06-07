October 17, 1972 — May 30, 2023
It is with great sadness that the family of Jim Campbell announce his passing on May 30, 2023, in Lubbock, Texas.
Jim was born Jimmie Dave Campbell, II on October 17, 1972, to Cheryl (Masters) Campbell and Jim Campbell in Roswell, NM. A natural athlete, Jim started playing baseball at age 5. He also played basketball and football at the YUCCA Center. Jim was always up for a competition and started racing dirt bikes at a young age. At age 10, he was featured in the Roswell Daily Record having won a 3rd place trophy in a National Motorcycle Association event that would qualify him for the world championships. In 8th grade, he received the Mr. BMS award, an award given at the time for athletics. For high school, Jim attended Goddard High School and played baseball, basketball, and ran track. His senior year, he was on the Goddard state-winning baseball team. He was serious about sports, almost as serious as he was about his appearance. Jim had specific ways he wanted his mom, a hairdresser, to cut his hair. He also had a particular style — often the best-dressed worker in his days working at JC Penney’s.
Everything with Jim was detailed and put together. He had a dedication to anything he put his mind to, which came in handy when he laid eyes on his future bride, Jennifer, their freshman year in high school. Jim’s story was that he asked her out several times, but she always said she would be “washing her hair.” Although she doesn’t remember that part exactly, she does agree that it took her some time to warm up to the idea. Jim, on the other hand, no stranger to competition, had his eye on the prize. Jennifer agreed to go on a date with him, but ended the night telling her mother that they were “just not compatible at all.” He would later ask her out again their senior year, and Jennifer would soon realize they were very compatible after all.
They were married November 13, 1993, and celebrated 30 years of marriage with a trip to California in May. Jim had an unmatched determination, but he also had a genuine kindness that won over not just his bride, but all who knew him. Jim never met a stranger, and he loved to talk to everyone. He earned his Bachelor's Degree in Education and began his career as a science teacher at Sierra Middle School. He would later go on to teach at Berrendo Middle School and Roswell High. He got his Master’s Degree in Educational Administration and became an administrator at Mountain View Middle School.
Jim would later leave education and start a successful contracting business. He also had a cabinet and granite business. Jim was especially proud of his children, Em, Mason, and Noah. He coached their sports teams and enjoyed hunting and fishing with them. Jim was a dedicated husband and father, who loved spending time with his family. He was an avid hunter and fisherman. He was also the best at measuring the heights of any family member. The joke was that if Jim was measuring, everyone would be shorter. He made sure the measurement was as precise as it could be. He was passionate about everything he did. To know Jim was to love him. Jim, you truly were one of the good ones. Your family will miss you dearly, but takes comfort in knowing that you have reached your eternal home with the Lord.
The honorary pallbearers will be Em Campbell, Mason Campbell, Noah Campbell, Jason Bowles, Ben Bowles, Nathan Bowles, John Trotman, Bill Snipes, and Troy Oswald.
Jim is survived by his wife Jennifer of Alto, NM and their three children Em, Mason, and Noah, also of Alto, NM, his mother Cheryl Reed of Roswell, NM, his maternal grandparents Clay and Glenda Masters of Roswell, NM, his niece Kayleen Espinoza (Nick) of Wylie, Texas, his mother-in-law and father-in-law Bob and Nancy Bowles of Roswell, NM, his brother-in-law Jason Bowles (Nancy) of Albuquerque, NM, brother-in-law Ben Bowles (Kelly) of Roswell, NM, brother-in-law Nathan Bowles (Kristine) of Albuquerque, NM, and his sister-in-law Alison Bowles of Albuquerque, NM.
Jim was preceded in death by his brother, Jason Campbell, his father, Jim Campbell, his paternal grandparents Gene and Clara Campbell, and his maternal uncle John Masters.
Memorial Services for Jim will be held at 11:00 AM, Saturday, June 10, 2023, at Grace Community Church.
The family asks that all memorial contributions be made in honor of Jim’s name to the Children’s Heart Project through Samaritan’s Purse.
