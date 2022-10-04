Jimmie Lee Burrell, 72, passed away peacefully his sleep on September 29, 2022 in his home in Roswell NM.
Jimmie Lee was born on June 20, 1950 to A.D. and Lavada Burrell. He was the oldest of five children. Jimmie attended Goddard High School, where he was a member of multiple activities and clubs. He received awards in football, wrestling and was known to sing and dance in talent shows. He was a member of Church On The Move. Prior to his retirement Jimmie had several careers, construction, welding and respiratory therapist, just to name a few. Jimmie was very outgoing and never met a stranger. Known to say “It’s a great life if a man doesn’t weaken.” Jimmie Lee was loved and will be missed by family and friends.
Jimmie was survived by his children Jammie and LaWanda Burrell of Roswell NM, Delbert And Susie Haddox of Casa Grande AZ and Howard and Steph Haddox of Maricopa AZ. Grandchildren, Austin and Cristina Burrell and their five children, Joshua and Vero Burrell and their three children, Timothy Burrell and fiancé Cheyenne Bruns, Caleb Burrell, Marissa Reed and fiancé Scott Bullock and their four children, James and Maggie Wylie and their three children, Justin Wylie, Stephanie and Greg Hammons and their three children, Kimberley Haddox, Joshua Haddox, Josiah Haddox, Clayton Haddox and Nathan Haddox. Sister, Susan Hooten. Many nieces and nephews and their children.
Preceded in death by his parents,A.D. Burrell and Lavada Stinett, Brother:Robert (Bobby) Burrell, Sisters: Judy Burrell and Pamela Baker. Wife, Nedra Burrell and daughter Katrina Eaton.
There will be a visitation at Anderson Bethany on Wednesday October 5, 2022 from 3pm to 6pm. Funeral services will be at Anderson Bethany,Thursday October 6, 2022 at 10 AM, with Pastor Timothy Aguilar officiating. Interment will follow at South Park Cemetery. Honorary pallbearers Frank Buell.
Pallbearers: Austin Burrell, Joshua Burrell, Timothy Burrell and Caleb Burrell.