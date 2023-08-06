Jimmy Gerald Rogers, 64, passed away on Tuesday August 1, 2023, in Roswell, NM. Please take a moment and share a kind thought or memory with Jimmy’s family at www.andersonbethany.com.
No services are scheduled at this time.
On October 21, 1958, Jimmy was born to Vernon “Sonny” Rogers and Nancy Ann Simmons Rogers in Roswell, NM. He worked as a general laborer at Dearing Recycling and Advanced Energy. Jimmy loved to tease and joke around with everyone. He loved to giggle and laugh. He was a very hard worker and made many friends. He will definitely be missed.
Those left to eternally treasure and cherish memories of Jimmy are his brothers: Willis Rogers of Texas, Gary Rogers of Oregon, and sister Joy Person of Oregon; cousins: “Bones” and Tom Cooper; and dear friends: Terry and Anita Johnson. “Bones” was also his caregiver for the last 6 years.
Jimmy was preceded in death by his parents and grandparents.
