Joan-Marie Chevalier Koonmen passed away on June 10, 2023, at Mayo Hospital in La Crosse, WI. Born on October 23, 1931, in River Rouge, MI, Joan was the first child of Helen Schulhauser Chevalier and Oda Chevalier. She spent a happy childhood on Grosse Ile, MI, graduating from HS in 1948 at age 16. She graduated from Marygrove College, Detroit, in 1952, at age 20, with a BA in Art.
After graduation she worked as topographical draftsman for the US Corps of Engineers, drawing maps. She also illustrated ads for Hudson's in Detroit.
Joan and Edward "Ned" Koonmen were married on Sept 9, 1952. Not an outdoor person, she gamely designed and sewed the tent they used on their canoe trip honeymoon.
Ned's career took them to Utica, NY, back to Detroit and then to La Crosse, WI. From 1957-1969, Joan was an active member of the La Crosse community. She joined the AAUW La Crosse branch, finding fellowship that she remained active in up until her death.
In 1969, they moved to Dayton, OH; then in 1970, to Bowling Green, KY. Joan found numerous outlets to volunteer. With 6 kids, she also kept busy with school activities.
In 1973, the family moved to Faribault, MN. With the children old enough to fend for themselves, Joan blossomed. She became involved in art and civic activities: founding the Faribault Invitational Art Fair, a charter member of the Faribault Heritage Preservation Commission and a founding member of the Community Arts Builders. She served on the library board and District One Hospital board. She was the hospital gift shop manager and buyer.
She joined the Faribault AAUW branch, serving in various board positions as well as being on the State board.
She served on the school board, helped Girl Scout arts badge work, gave lectures at BA on art history, was a math and reading tutor at the kids' schools and a Pink Lady volunteer at the bloodmobile. She became an election judge and worked the polls.
In Faribault, Joan began a new career; hosting a weekly cooking show on KDHL radio station.
When Dad asked where Mom was, the answer was she was "flitting" to all her activities! This led to the perfect car license plate "FLITS".
Her hobbies included glass etching, bridge club, knitting, sewing, bowling, gardening, calligraphy, reading and camping.
In 1994, Joan and Ned retired to Roswell, NM. Retirement meant being active in the Newcomer's Club, bowling, bridge and traveling the trapshooting circuit with Ned. They made many friends and enjoyed life there. Needing to be back by family as they aged, they made a final move to Sparta, WI in 2013.
Joan is survived by her 6 children: Mark (Jamie) Koonmen, Fenton, MI; Erica Koonmen (Jef Jerde), Sparta, WI; Matt (Teryl) Koonmen, Naples, FL; David Koonmen (Jessie Altringer), Medina, MN; elise Koonmen, Minneapolis, MN and eve (Mike) Knoll, Victoria, MN. She is also survived by 7 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ned; her parents; her brother, Ronald Chevalier and grandson Kevin Koonmen.
Our Mom inspired us in many ways:
Mark: Things I learned from my mother's example: kindness, tolerance and respect for all and unconditional love for family.
Erica: Mom taught me to be creative; using my mind to figure things out and using my hands to make things. I developed a love for crossword puzzles by sitting with her at night, working on them. I learned how to sew and do many types of handicrafts with her guidance. We had epic double solitaire games late at night, both being night owls. As hard as she tried, I never did learn to cook though.
Matt: Mother instilled in us a sense of fair play and optimism. She taught us to look for the good in people, and in life. To appreciate the things around us and the people in our lives. I will forever miss her and the wisdom she shared with us.
Dave: Mom had a talent for being creative and organizing things- be it people, projects, or events. I believe that's why she was always being sought after for community projects. Whenever I was asked "What does your mom do?" my response was "She's a professional volunteer." I had some pretty kick-ass 'themed' birthday parties due to her skills. She was also an incredibly great cook, which led to my love of cooking.
elise: Thinking of the words to describe mom, "gracious" comes to mind immediately. She epitomized all of its meanings- kind, considerate, warmhearted, tasteful, and especially, "possessing a generousness of spirit". Engaging, thoughtful, polite, caring - these are her qualities I try to exemplify in her honor. Her creative spirit showed in her lifelong curiosity and love of learning new things. While I definitely did not inherit her artistic talents, I did get her love of cooking and I will forever treasure the afternoons we spent experimenting with recipes.
eve: Mom had a gift for recognizing and nurturing talents and aptitudes in people, in the most subtle way. Her curiosity and endless desire to keep learning and exploring inspired my love of nature, gardening, cooking, reading, and creating. She cultivated the sense that anything was possible. Some of our best times were spent shopping, finding just the right thing for someone (even if that was us). Kind, selfless, and classic, she's irreplaceable and forever missed.
Following her wishes, Joan was cremated and her ashes interred alongside Ned in Roswell, NM. The family plans a celebration of life later this year. Donations to AAUW, Salvation Army or your public library would be a great tribute.
At the end of a life, there are 2 questions that matter: did you love and were you loved? By that measure, Joan lived an exceptionally full life.