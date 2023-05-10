JoAnn Nunez

11/30/1937 — 05/06/2023
On May 6, 2023, our beloved mother and grandmother was received into the loving arms of our Heavenly Father at the age of 85, where she was reunited with her loving husband.
A viewing will be held at Ballard Funeral Home from 4:00 to 7:00 pm, Monday, May 15, 2023. A rosary will be held at 9:00 am, Tuesday, May 16, 2023, at Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church with funeral mass to follow.
A procession will follow to South Park Cemetery.
JoAnn was born on November 30, 1937, to Viola Chavez and Elmo Brady in San Patricio, NM where she grew up. She graduated from Okinawa, Japan where her parents were stationed in the US Air Force. When she returned, she married the love of her life, Arthur Nunez, on December 3, 1955. They moved to Roswell, NM and started their family.
JoAnn worked at Woolworth, DMV, and opened and ran the car dealership with her husband all while raising her children until her retirement. During her retirement she enjoyed her volunteer work at Eastern NM Medical Center as a "Pink Lady" where she served as President of the Auxiliary. She was a devout Catholic at Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church. Her grandson, Diego Nunez, and her great granddaughter, Mariah Fairbanks will do the honor of the readings at the mass. She was a loving, caring, and devout mother to her children. There was nothing she would not do for them. And don't get in the way of her grandchildren, who will tell you they were each her favorite. She also enjoyed coloring, listening to her music, and loved her pets dearly.
JoAnn is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Arthur Nunez, Son Arthur Michael Nunez, Parents Bill & Viola Stinnett and Elmo Brady, Mother-in-Law Minnie Nunez.
JoAnn is survived by her children: Rhonda Nunez, Donna Nunez, Gary Nunez (Christina) of Roswell, NM and Jerry Nunez (Melissa) of Naperville, IL Grandchildren: Amanda Garcia of Dallas, TX, Katherine Garcia (Daniel Chavez) of Roswell, NM, Gabriel Garcia of Dallas, TX, Cassandra Sambrano of Roswell, NM, Johnny Sambrano of Roswell, NM, Ruben Ruiz of Albuquerque, NM, DeAnna Ruiz of Roswell, NM, Dominic Nunez of Dallas, TX, Noah Nunez, Diego Nunez, Raes Nunez of Roswell, NM, Matt Anderson (Sharon) of Coeur d'Alene, ID, Andrew Nunez (Casey Mills) New York, NY, Jacob Nunez (Reba) of Bend, OR and Genevieve Nunez of Naperville, IL Along with 24 great grandchildren, 5 great-great grandchildren, brothers Bill Stinett, Rick Stinnett (Debbie), Ronnie Jenkins of Smyrna, TN, Aunt Dorothy Torrez, Cousin Maxine Ortiz, and Special Friend and Comadre Rita Salcido.
Those honored to be her Pallbearers are Gabriel Garcia, Andrew Nunez, Jacob Nunez, Dominic Nunez, Roman Garcia, Noah Nunez and Eli Fairbanks.
Honorary Pallbearers are Bill Stinnett, Rick Stinnett, Johnny Sambrano, Ruben Ruiz, Matt Anderson, Diego Nunez and Raes Nunez.
Special Thanks to all the Doctors, Nurses, and Caretakers.
A Tribute To Our Mother
The day God called you home,
In tears we saw you sinking
And watched you fade away.
Our hearts were broken,
We wanted you to stay.
But when we saw you sleeping
So peaceful from pain,
We were at ease.
It broke our hearts to lose you,
But you did not go alone,
For part of us went with you,
The day God took you home.
We Love You Mom