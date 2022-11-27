1940 — 2022
At this time, there will be no services held for Joann, 82, who passed away on Monday, November 21, 2022, with her loved ones at her side in Roswell, New Mexico. Joann will be cremated according to her wishes.
Joann was born on January 14, 1940, in Houston, Texas, to Louis Troja and Margaret Murphy, parents preceded her in death.
Surviving Joann is her daughter, Diane Green and husband Marvin of Roswell, New Mexico; sons: Mike Metcalf (Gail) of Albuquerque, New Mexico; Mark Metcalf of Rio Rancho, New Mexico; stepson, Lewis Willis of Carlsbad, New Mexico; granddaughter the absolute joy of her life, Tiffany C. Green of Roswell, New Mexico; grandson, Seth Metcalf of Austin, Texas; Joann worked in the banking business for over thirty-five years holding many different titles through all her years. She will be greatly missed.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.
With heavy hearts and tear-filled eyes, we stand to say goodbye. We lift you up and hold you high.
You can rest now, sweet meme, knowing you are loved to the moon and back. Love you, meme.
Joann’s tribute was written in her honor by her family.