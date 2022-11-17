JoAnna Marie Ramirez

A daughter, mother, sister, and beloved friend, JoAnna Marie Ramirez passed away peacefully in her bed on Monday, October 31, 2022, at the age of 48. Please take a moment to share a kind thought or message at www.andersonbethany.com.

There will be a viewing at Anderson Bethany Funeral Home on Friday, November 18, 2022, from 9:00 AM to 1:00 PM, followed by a Memorial Service at 1:00 PM.

Born and raised in Roswell, New Mexico, JoAnna had numerous family members and many friends. As we all knew, she was a social butterfly that was loved by many. Her passions included caring for children as she was a childcare provider and grandmother. JoAnna will be remembered for her nurturing personality, seeing the world with a compassionate eye, allowing people to be people, with all their flaws.

JoAnna was survived by her daughter, Sirena Ramirez; grandchildren: Emani Ramirez and Sebastiane Ramirez-Luna; as well as her siblings: Joe Ramirez, Jake Ramirez, Jeremy Ramirez, and Jonathan Ramirez.

JoAnna was preceded in death by her parents, Jose Ramirez ll and Juanita M. Ramirez; partner of many years, Joe Montez; a dear friend, Carlos Martinez; Mayela Angel Ramirez; and a previous student, Storarmy V.

I am at peace, my souls’ at rest.

There is no need for tears, for with

your love I was so blessed.

For all those years.

The family would like to give A special “Thank You” to Sirena and family and thank everyone who helped out and donated.

JoAnna’s tribute was lovingly written by her family.

To plant a tree in memory of JoAnna Ramirez as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

