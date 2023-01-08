A beautiful sun was rising above the horizon when the Lord came and wrapped Joanne in His arms and took her home to rest. Joanne Blach of Roswell, New Mexico passed away December 21, 2022, surrounded by her family and her devoted husband, Leonard. She was 87 years old.
Joanne was born June 4, 1935, in Greeley, Colorado, the only child of Gilbert and Hazel Fulenwider. She graduated from Greeley High School in 1953 and then attended Colorado State University where she was a member of Tri Delta sorority. She graduated with a bachelor’s degree in Physical Education in 1957.
It was in a college English class at CSU that Joanne and Leonard first saw each other. They soon realized that Joanne’s sorority was right across the street from the fraternity that Leonard lived in, so they had a chance to catch a glimpse of each other there also. Leonard drove a baby blue Harley and Joanne walked to class. Joanne was hoping for a ride on that baby blue Harley and soon enough Leonard asked if she wanted a ride to class. Joanne, who was always up for fun, told Leonard she needed to measure the water level at Horsetooth Reservoir for a class she was taking. So, they took a ride, and it was there that Joanne and Leonard had their first kiss. They were married June 23, 1957.
Joanne began her teaching career in Windsor, CO while Leonard was still in veterinary school. By the time Leonard graduated in 1960, they had already welcomed their first-born daughter, Serena. After Leonard’s graduation, they then moved to Yuma, CO where their son Kevin was born. After a few years in Yuma, a job opportunity took them to Santa Fe, NM, where their youngest daughter Pam was born. In Santa Fe, Joanne joined many clubs and organizations, volunteered her time, and made many new friends, all while supporting her husband and raising and shaping the lives of her three children.
After many years in Santa Fe, another job opportunity developed and the family moved to Roswell, New Mexico in 1972, where Leonard became the manager and resident veterinarian of Buena Suerte Ranch, a large racehorse breeding operation. Although very it was difficult for the family and for Joanne to leave Santa Fe, she took on the challenge of relocating and helping her kids get settled into a new home. In no time at all, Joanne made new friends and immersed herself into life in Roswell.
Joanne was always getting out and living life. In her younger years she was an avid golfer. She was a member of the West Texas-New Mexico Senior Golf Association, the Southeast Ladies Golf Association and was past president of the NMMI Ladies Golf Association. One accomplishment she was very proud of, and which held a special spot in her heart was being instrumental in bringing the youth developmental organization First Tee to Roswell. Golfing was her favorite past time and both Leonard and Joanne met lifelong friends that they traveled together with on many golfing trips. They had many special times with much laughter and many stories to tell and some better not to tell. Bowling was also one her hobbies she loved as well. She belonged to several bowling leagues, her favorite being the couples league. Joanne was a member of the St. Mary’s Hospital Auxiliary and served on the St. Mary’s Hospital Foundation Board for many years. She was a Board Member of Lend-A-Hand and the Sub Area IV Health Council. She was most fond of the time she spent volunteering for the Poor Claire Monastery. They held a special place in her heart. In her lifetime she belonged to several Bridge Clubs, Gardening Clubs, and her much loved Red Hat Society club. She treasured her Thursday afternoon card parties with her lifetime friends.
Joanne loved to travel and was always up for an adventure. She was able to travel around the world with Leonard, with some of her most memorable trips being some pilgrimages in Italy, Israel, France, Spain, and Portugal. Her favorites may have been a surprise trip organized by Leonard, with her entire family to New York City for her 70th birthday and a family trip to Lake Powell on a houseboat.
Joanne was very creative. Throughout the years, she enjoyed painting, sewing, knitting, pottery and many other types of arts and crafts. She designed and created the Kentucky Derby hat shoe wore when Mine That Bird won the Kentucky Derby. Her hat was displayed at a local bank for many years.
Joanne was an amazing woman, always thinking of others, compassionate, loving, respectful and forgiving. She cherished every moment spent with her family. Joanne was a devoted wife, daughter, and friend but most importantly she was an incredible mother. She worked tirelessly to provide a beautiful home for her family, and she made sure she was always there for her three kids and husband. Joanne will be most missed for her contagious laugh, her sense of humor, her forever being a good sport and in every family event moving forward.
Joanne is survived by Leonard, her loving husband of 65 years: daughter Serena and her husband Jeff Villnow of Fall City, WA; Kevin Blach of Roswell, NM; and Pam Stonebreaker of San Diego CA. There 9 Grandchildren and 7 Great Grandchildren: Kayla and husband Jim of Dallas, TX with 4 children- Ella, Addie Jo, Jesse and Sammie; Jaden and wife Kaley Villnow of Fall City, WA with 3 children-Wyatt, Grace and Eli; Cassie Villnow of Seattle, WA: Chloe Blach of Roswell, NM; Abbie and wife Dana Blach of Fort Collins, CO; Ranin Blach of Fall Brook, CA; Kristin Stonebreaker of San Diego, CA; Kelli Stonebreaker of Seattle, WA; and Ryan Stonebreaker of San Diego ,CA.
A Rosary Vigil will be held for Joanne at 7:00pm Friday January 13, 2023, at Assumption Catholic Church. Funeral mass will be held for Joanne on Saturday, January 14th at 11:00 am at Assumption Catholic Church. A Celebration of Life reception will follow the service at Roswell Country Club from 1:00-4:00pm.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Assurance Home in Roswell, NM, Lend a Hand or to the charity of your choice.
Arrangements have been made by LaGrone Funeral Home in Roswell, New Mexico. Online condolences maybe made at www.lagronechapels.com.
The family would like to personally thank Gloria, Pat, and Carmen for loving and caring for Joanne for the last year. You three are angles on earth. Thank you for loving her.
“For God so loved the world that he gave his one and only Son, that whoever believes in Him shall not perish by have eternal life.”