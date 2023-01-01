On December 21, 2022, there were only one set of footprints remaining when the Lord came and carried Joanne home to be with Him.
Joanne Blach passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by her loving family and husband Leonard of 65 years.
A Vigil Rosary will be held at 7:00 PM, Friday, January 13, 2023 at Assumption Church. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 AM, Saturday, January 14, 2023 at Assumption Church. A reception will follow the Mass at Roswell Country Club from 1:00-4:00pm.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Joanne’s name to the Assurance Home in Roswell NM, Lend A Hand or to a charity of your choice.
“For God so loved the world that He gave his one and only son, that whoever believes in Him shall not perish but have eternal life.”
Arrangements have been handled by LaGrone Funeral Chapel. Online condolences may be made at www.lagronechapels.com