Joe Elliott, 83, died June 15 at his home in Atoka, Tenn. He was born to Walter and Lois Elliott in Centerville, IA. He moved with the family to Hagerman at age 9 where he lived until moving to Tennessee in 1965.
He is survived by his his wife, Deborah, 3 step-children, Kathy McDonough, Kimberly Smith and David Starnes; 5 grandchildren; one brother, Frank Elliott, of Bryan, TX, and 3 sisters, Jean Isler and Judy Pillow of Denver, CO, and Jane Gates of Weatherford, TX.
Services were held June 17 at Pleasant Union Cumberland Presbyterian Church in Millington, Tenn.