With heavy hearts, we announce the passing of Joe L. Jaramillo, a great man who will forever be loved.
Joe, 81, passed away on October 26, 2022, in Roswell, NM. Please take a moment to share a kind thought or memory with Joe’s family at www.andersonbethany.com.
A viewing will be held from 9:00 AM to 6:00 PM, followed by a Rosary on Friday, November 4, 2022, at Anderson Bethany Funeral Home and Crematory in Roswell, NM. Funeral services will take place on Saturday,
November 5, 2022, at 10:00 AM in Villanueva, NM, at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. Interment will immediately follow at the Villanueva Family Cemetery.
Joe was born October 31, 1940, to Frank A. and Julia Jaramillo in Encino, NM. He attended school in Portales and Encino, NM, and graduated from Encino Rural Independent School. While there, Joe excelled in basketball, as he would proudly brag about it while showing off all the newspaper articles that were written about him. He loved reminiscing about his glory days.
After high school, Joe enlisted in the United States Army and served from March 1961 to February 1963. He was stationed in Fort Hood, TX, and Panama and deployed to Cuba during the Cuban Missile Crisis in 1962.
On April 18, 1964, Joe and Margaret Villanueva united in marriage. They built a beautiful life and family. She survives him in the home after sharing fifty-eight wonderful years.
Prior to retirement, Joe worked at BNSF Railway as a heavy machine supervisor. He worked hard and tirelessly to provide for his family.
Joe was someone you couldn’t help but love. He was strong, loving, and fearless. Joe loved the outdoors, hunting, fishing, and horseback riding. He was a true cowboy at heart, and you could always catch him on the dance floor. He always had a smile on his face and never failed to make everyone around him smile and laugh. He left us with so many stories and memories to cherish forever. He will truly be missed by those who knew him.
Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Margaret Jaramillo; daughters: Della Villanueva, Deborah Jaramillo, Carol Jaramillo, and Desiree Jaramillo; grandchildren: whom he raised as his own, Tyrana
Villanueva and Adam Jaramillo; grandchildren: Johnny Joe Alvidrez
(Jessica), Ricardo Alvidrez (Danielle), Jody Garcia, Isabelle Jaramillo,
Sabrina Jaramillo, Daniel Garcia, Andrew Sanchez, and Brittney
Sanchez; twenty-one great-grandchildren; sisters: Antonia Morales, Patricia Romero (Celso), and Francisca Rubio; mother-in-law, Petrita Villanueva; and numerous brothers and sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews who all had a special place in his heart.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Frank A. and Julia Jaramillo; daughter, Annabelle Jaramillo; two infant brothers; sister, Sally Mae Trujillo; great-grandson, Joel Jaramillo; father-in-law, F.C. Villanueva; and brothers-in-law: Peidad Villanueva, Leroy Villanueva, David Quintana, Mike Morales, and Leroy Sanchez.
Those honored to serve as Pallbearers are Tomas Sanchez, Bobby Villanueva, JJ Villanueva, Johnny Joe Alvidrez, Jody Garcia, and Andrew Sanchez.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Joe’s grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
We would like to thank Katrina and all the Enhabit Hospice staff and the Anderson Bethany Funeral Home and Crematory staff for their outpouring of care and support during this difficult time.
Joe’s tribute was written in his honor by his family.