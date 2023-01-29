Joe Landry

10/24/66 — 1/22/2023
A memorial service will be held at 10:00 am, Monday, January 30, 2023, at Ballard Funeral Home Chapel with interment to follow at South Park Cemetery for Joseph Lawrence Landry, age 56, went to be with our Lord on Sunday, January 22, 2023, in Roswell, NM.
Joe was born in New Iberia, LA on October 24, 1966, to Arthur and Evelyn (Mabry) Landry. He lived in Roswell most of his life, attending Goddard. He later married his high school sweetheart and had three children together.
In 1995, Joe was led to the H.O.W. Foundation in Tulsa, and this started his 27-year journey with sobriety. He took this new beginning very seriously, touching thousands of lives. His quote he often used was “Choose someone to hold you accountable, someone you respect, someone you watch and see that recovery is possible. You won’t always agree, even better if you don’t. Take your time and get to know this person and let them show you why being clean is absolutely worth it.” While in Tulsa he started and was a part of several NA groups. Joe was always just a call away for anyone that may be struggling and the number of lives he impacted will never be known fully. He made a great life for himself for 20 years in Tulsa, owning a very successful flooring company and was known for his huge 4th of July BBQ’s.
In 2014, Joe moved back to Roswell to be closer to his children and to be there for his mother, whom he loved and cherished. He was also blessed with two grandbabies who he adored & spent as much time as possible with. His family watched him, once again, transform into a Godly man. He started living his life for the Lord and took pride in his faith.
Shortly after moving back, he started working for the Chaves County Road Department, eventually working his way up to the mechanic of all gas fleet vehicles for the County. Joe was always known for his mechanical skills and his self-taught craftsmanship.
Joe is preceded in death by his grandparents Wendell and Ruby Mabry and Sosthene and Electa Landry, his father Arthur Landry, his son Joshua Landry, his nephew Jacob Lopez, and his second wife Angie Smith, as well as numerous aunts and uncles.
Joe is survived by his mother, Evelyn Landry, whom he loved and would do anything for. His daughter Ashley Fry (Kimber) of Tularosa, NM; son Cody Landry (Cheyenne), his grandkids, Kaeyln and Crockett of Nogal, NM; brothers Tom Landry (Laura) in Montegut, LA, Paul Meyers (Rachel) in Broussard, LA, and Arthur Landry Jr. in Houma, LA; sisters Angie Rohrer (Kirk) in Lubbock, TX, Helen Landry-Greenhaw (Benny) in Fort Worth, TX, Leslie Castillo (Paul) in Arlington, TX, and Samantha Landry in Houma, LA., girlfriend Kim of Tulsa as well as numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends
To say he will be missed is an understatement. He was the life of the party even in company meetings. Forever laughing and cracking jokes with anyone around. The family would like to express their thanks to Joe West and the Chaves County Road Department, Sherriff Mike Herrington, Undersheriff Charles Yslas and the Chaves County Sherriff’s Office, as well as the many friends and family that have reached out, shared their love of our brother and father with us.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made in Joe’s memory to the H.O.W Foundation at 5649 S. Garnett, Tulsa, Oklahoma 74146.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Ballard Funeral Home and Crematory. An online registry can be accessed at www.ballardfuneralhome.com.