Joe Lynn Walker

1939 – 2023
Joe passed away on June 24, 2023, after battling Alzheimer’s for several years. The bittersweet news of Joe’s passing was generally received by surviving family with a big sigh of relief since much of Joe’s psyche was taken years ago, and poor Joe could never fully understand why he was living in a permanent Groundhog Day. Fortunately Joe kept his wry sense of humor, and although it was difficult to see him in a diminished state of mind, at least the family was blessed with that twinkle in his sapphire blue eyes and his loving smile.
Joe was born February 13, 1939 in Roswell, NM to Opal and Gladys Walker. He and his slightly younger brother Carlton attended a county elementary school with one teacher for each grade level. As a teenager, Joe became fascinated with the Popular Mechanics magazine and read the July 1954 article on how to make water skis. So he did at age 15, and with a borrowed boat Joe was likely the first thrill-seeking nerd to water ski on Berrendo Creek with his buddy Monty helping out. Joe has told stories about an impromptu underwater helmet, fed by an air compressor, to further take advantage of his teenage freedom. Other than his various above and below water extra-curricular exploits as a teen, when it was once possible to do such things, at Roswell High School Joe showed an interest in student government and film projection. Both Joe and Carlton were in the high school “projectors club” responsible for rolling large Bell and Howell projectors on carts into classrooms and threading the tapes for
playback. To balance that nerdiness, Joe was a 4-H member and showed grand champion pigs in the County Fair.
While attending college at NMSU in Las Cruces, NM, Joe worked half-time co-op at the Army’s White Sands Missile Range tending to high-speed camera systems used for measuring rocket trajectories. When the Apollo 11 project began and a number of engineers left White Sands to more profitable jobs in the industry, Joe remained to become a manager with the Apollo Moon Shot simulator. The seeds were sown for his future career.
Inspired by their father Opal’s love of owning, maintaining, and flying airplanes, Joe and Carlton also became pilots with their own small planes. Joe acquired one of Opal’s three Ercoupes, a 1946 415-C, which almost sent him to an early grave when he crashed it into none other than a cemetery in St. John’s Arizona on a hot day. Fortunately Joe and his passenger Todd walked away shaken but unscathed. The plane however met its demise in Tucumcari.
Joe’s love of video projection and flying led him to a successful engineering career designing optical projection in simulators for all sorts of aircraft from fighter jets to helicopters, hang gliders, even ground-based systems such as tanks. He was a prized engineer for several companies including LTV in Arlington TX, NASA in Clearwater TX, McDonnell Douglas in Mesa AZ, and Evans & Sutherland in Salt Lake City, UT. Joe was an author of multiple patents including the hang gliding simulator 5,584,696 which was a brilliant and fun way to project a stereoscopic and collimated virtual reality view of flying in a hang glider before one contemplates taking the real leap.
Joe and LaNell are Southern Baptists and have a strong faith in the Lord. Joe served as a deacon in Salt Lake City and Weatherford Texas. In support of hurricane Katrina survivors, Joe and LaNell operated a laundry truck outside of New Orleans. It was very important for Joe to lend a hand for those in need, especially when it became apparent that he was obviously chosen to pull off such an engineering project and deliver aide. Joe was never afraid to step up to a challenge.
Joe enjoyed passing his time in the garage with all his various power tools, dancing with LaNell, water and snow skiing, boating and fishing, and telling stories to those who would listen. He loved to strike up a conversation with a total stranger, what family called the “gift of gab” or worse.
Joe is survived by his beautiful wife LaNell, his trusted brother Carlton Walker and wife Pat from Roswell, his three children Dennis Walker, Amy Pastoriza, Mitchell Lestig, and their 4 children, Melissa Walker Riley, Benjamin Walker (from Dennis and Tracy), Isabela Pastoriza (from Amy and Jaime), and Travis Lestig (from Mitchell and Patti). Joe is also survived by his first wife Joan (mother of Dennis and Amy) who has vacationed with LaNell, demonstrating the love and surely other annoying stories of Joe they share. Joe’s ever resourceful niece Mary Alice “MA” Lysak (from Carlton and Pat), her industrious husband Keith, and MA’s son Walker Graves are among the Roswell natives that give the family a home base in Roswell.
In a strange twist of surnames, when Joe married LaNell her last name was already Walker so it was natural that LaNell’s three sons Stan, Todd, and Ross became a five-child Walker family along with Dennis and Amy. Stan and Carrie Walker have two children, Rachel Willson (husband Kyle) and Ryan, and grandchildren Taylor and Peyton (from Rachel and Kyle). Todd Walker (the crash survivor and a pilot himself) and his wife Becca have been a pillar of support for Joe and LaNell in Arizona, and a conduit for the extended family when Todd lived and worked with Carlton in Roswell. Ross Walker and his wife Donna Randazzo have a wonderful daughter Bridget. Joe welcomed everyone into the fold and became an accepted father, grandfather, and great grandfather of them all.
In remembrance of Joe, and especially to celebrate the fruits of Joe being a family unifier, a memorial service will be congregated at 11:00 AM on Thursday, July 6th, at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 505 N. Pennsylvania Ave, Roswell. A reception and lunch will be provided followed by a graveside service at South Park Cemetery where Joe’s ashes will be interred with his parents Opal and Gladys.