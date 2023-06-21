Our beloved son, father, grandfather, and friend, Joe Ray Carrillo, 57, of Roswell New Mexico, passed away on June 17, 2023, in Hondo, New Mexico. Please take a moment to share a kind thought or memory with Joe Ray’s family at www.andersonbethany.com.
There will be a viewing of Joe Ray on Friday, June 23, 2023, at Anderson Bethany Funeral Home from 10:00 AM - 5:00 PM. A Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday, June 27, 2023, at Anderson Bethany Funeral Home at 10:00 AM with Chris Lethgo officiating. Interment will follow at General Douglas McBride Veteran’s Cemetery.
Joe Ray Carrillo was born on March 5, 1966, to Mary Priscilla and Facundo Carrillo in Roswell, New Mexico. He attended Roswell High School and graduated in 1984. He enlisted in the United States Navy from January 1987 to January 1991. Joe Ray went on to earn his Doctor of Pharmacy degree in 2001. He had a profound relationship with our Lord, and you could often find him with his Bible reading early every morning. Growing up he enjoyed playing basketball, football, and baseball. As an adult he enjoyed hunting, playing pool, riding his motorcycle, and learning new things. One of his favorite past times was spending time with his grandchildren and watching them in their various activities, Joe Ray was employed as a pharmacist throughout New Mexico and had a special relationship with every patient he served. Joe Ray's favorite football team was the Chargers, and he recently went to watch them play in Florida. You could often find Joe Ray talking to people and giving them life advice. One of his favorite things to tell people was “the key to life is to be grateful to God and good to people.” Joe Ray will be so missed by his family, friends, and the community.
Joe Ray is survived by his mother, Mary Priscilla Carrillo; brother, Floyd Carrillo; son, Armando (Shelley) Carrillo; daughter, Amanda Carrillo; grandchildren: Lucus Carrillo, Jay Carrillo, Nala Manzanares, Audri Mendoza, Keelyn Mendoza, and Tristan Mendoza; and numerous aunts, uncles, nephews, cousins, and friends who loved him very much.
Joe Ray is preceded in death by his father, Facundo Carrillo; grandfather, Urbano Carrillo; uncles: Rennie Carrillo, Gilbert Carrillo, Floyd Carrillo, Melvin Carrillo, and Armando Carrillo.
Those blessed to be chosen to be honorary pallbearers are Robert Farmer, Johnny Ray DeLaCruz, Joe Olivares, Floyd Carrillo, Armando Carrillo, Jay Carrillo.
Joe Ray’s tribute was lovingly written by his family.