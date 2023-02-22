Joel Shelton Webb

Joel Webb, 95, passed away on February 2, 2023, in Lovington, NM at Lovington Healthcare Nursing Home. He was born January 27, 1928, in San Angelo, TX to Carlos N. Webb and Lenora (Scroggins) Webb.
On August 29th, 1950, Joel married his soulmate and one true love, Della Webb, in San Angelo, TX. They shared 69 beautiful years together and have now been reunited at the gates of heaven along with their only daughter Brenda Bachman.
Joel served in the United States Army for two years as an aircraft mechanic at Fort Hood, TX. He had many careers throughout his life. He also served as a sheriff in Lincoln County, but his favorite career was working at NMMI as the Rodeo Coach.
Joel loved being a cowboy and working on his ranch. He took pride in teaching others the country way of life. He was a loving husband, brother, father, papa, and friend. Those left to cherish his memory are granddaughter Kimberly Bizzell, her husband David Bizzell, and their children Jacey, Tuf, Tye, Tryp; also his grandson Kyle Bachman, his wife Sydney Bachman, and their son Alec; and by grandson Kody Bachman, his wife Diana Bachman, and their children Paizlee and Preslee.
A service will be held on Friday, February 24th, 2023, at 11:00am at Christs’ Church of Roswell, 2200 N. Sycamore Ave.