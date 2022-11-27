John A. Yates, Sr. was born August 10, 1929 in Artesia and passed away on November 21, 2022 at his home in Artesia at the age of 93.
Visitation at Terpening & Son Mortuary on Monday, November 28, 2022 from 1 to 6 pm.
Funeral Services will take place on Tuesday, November 29, 10:00 am at First Baptist Church in Artesia.
Burial to follow services at Woodbine Cemetery.
Reception in John A. Yates honor at Artesia Country Club at 12:30 pm.
John A. Yates was the fourth and youngest son of Martin Yates Jr. and Mary Emmons Yates. His father was New Mexico’s leading oil and gas pioneer who in 1924 drilled the first commercial oil well on state lands. John grew up in Artesia, New Mexico and began working in the oilfield at age twelve for his father’s company. He graduated from Artesia High School, and went on to study economics at Dartmouth College, New Hampshire. John, with his dominant characteristics and persistence, mixed with genetic love for the oil business, could not stay away and he returned to Artesia to work in the oil patch in 1951.
John had a great passion for exploring oil and natural gas. It was John who encouraged his brothers to operate together as an entity – Yates Petroleum, which they founded together in 1960. In their own unique style, they each pioneered their own oil ventures, wildcatting and risk-taking enterprises while working for the collective interests of the parent company started by their father in the early 1920’s. John and his brothers, Harvey, Martin III (Bitsy) and Saint Peyton (S.P) played a major part in the exploration and growth of the oil and gas industry in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas expanding into Colorado and Wyoming. John was known for persistently drilling more wildcat wells than any major company.
John held the office of Secretary-Treasurer for Yates Petroleum from 1960 -1965. He held the office of Vice President for Yates Petroleum from 1965 – 1988. While holding the office of Vice President, John founded Abo Petroleum Corporation in 1968. He then served as President of Yates Petroleum from 1988 - 2005 and again from 2008 – 2009. He served as Chairman of the Board from 2006 to 2014 and Chairman Emeritus from 2014 until Yates Petroleum merged into EOG Resources, Inc. in October
2016. John then founded John A. & Charlotte G. Yates Legacy, LLC in 2016 where he served as Chairman of the Board until his passing. John also served as a director of the John A. & Charlotte G. Yates Legacy Foundation from 2016 until his death.
John’s determination led to the finding and developing of Pecos Slope Abo Field, an area overlooked by log experts who believed it contained salt-filled sand and no natural gas. He drilled more than 400 producing wells in several years, marking his success as a wildcatter. This is one reason why John was selected “All American Wildcatter of the Year” in 1996.
John A. also loved investing and was a very accomplished financial investor in public and private markets. His skill set in the financial markets was second to none. In addition to oil and gas and the financial market, John A. loved the cattle and ranching industry and operated under the cross +ᗡ stacked brand (also known as the Cross D).
John was a member of the Methodist Church, Independent Petroleum Association of New Mexico, Independent Petroleum Association of America, The 25 Year Club, Pioneers for Petroleum,
Honorary Life Member of the Roughneck’s Club, American Petroleum Institute board member, the New Mexico Oil and Gas Association, the All American Wildcatters Association, National Petroleum Advisory Council, Dartmouth College Alumni Association, New Mexico Cattle Growers Association, American Hereford Association, Republican National Committee, National Business Aircraft Association, Helicopter Association International, International Arabian Horse Association, a lifetime member of the World Arabian Horse Organization and the Arabian Racing Cup and the Roswell Geological Society
John was appointed by five United States Presidents, starting with President Reagan, to serve on the National Petroleum Council advisory committee. In 1996 he received the “Chief Roughneck of the Year” award from the Independent Petroleum Association of America, an award which John was most proud to receive due to this honor being bestowed annually to only one person in the United States. In 1998 John was awarded the “Energy Award for Lifetime Achievement in Developing the New Mexico Oil and Gas Industry. In 2001, John received an honorary doctorate degree of laws from New Mexico State University. In 2005 he was inducted into the Petroleum Hall of Fame in Midland, TX. In 2009, the Independent Petroleum Association of Mountain States recognized John by his induction into the Rocky Mountain Oil and Gas Hall of Fame.
John was always conscious of the continuous need to find new oil and gas sources while protecting the environment. He was a willing teacher to man and woman, valuing family, friends, and dedicated employees. John A. was known as highly intelligent, hardworking, caring and upright.
In all of his endeavors John was a respected leader. He led with a strong and quiet confidence and was a mentor and friend to many.
John A. Yates Sr. was preceded in death by his parents, his first wife Peggy A. Yates, a son Martin R. Yates, a step son Greg Bannister, and brothers Harvey E. Yates, Martin Yates III, and S.P. Yates.
Survivors include his wife Charlotte G. Yates; daughter Cynthia Price and husband Lester; son John A. Yates, Jr. and wife Nancy; step-son Scott Bannister and wife Teri; grandchildren Nicole Wesselmann and husband Lane, Ryan Price and wife Safae, Sean Price and wife Lacey, Jeff Price and wife Allie, John A. Yates III and wife Lexie, Jeff Bannister and wife Tammy, Johnathon Bannister and wife Lynann, Brian Bannister and wife Elva, Wesley Bannister, Shelby Bannister Garcia and husband Esteban, and Wilson Bannister; great-grandchildren, Zoe Wesselmann, Alice Wesselmann, Carter Price, Hayes Price, John A. Yates IV, Ashby Yates, Morgan Bannister, Payshence Bannister, Aliah Bannister, Jonalyn Bannister, Nickolas Bannister, Riley Garcia, and Ruby Garcia.
Pallbearers will be John A.Yates, Sr.’s grandsons.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to one of John’s favorite listed charities:
· St. Jude’s Hospital for Children
· Children’s Hospital of Colorado Foundation (13123 E. 16th Ave. Box 045 in Aurora, CO 80045).
· Your own favorite charity in John A. Yates Sr.’s name.