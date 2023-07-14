John Adrian Ponce loved his family more than anything in this world and tragically left them all too soon on July 4, 2023, at the age of 44.
John was born on May 3, 1979, in Roswell, NM to Joe and Pauline Ponce. John attended Roswell High School where he played football and ran track. John was also a wrestler along with his soon to be wife Jessica. Although they wrestled against each other for a sport and Jessica may or may not have won a few rounds, John ultimately won Jessica’s heart and they were married on April 17, 2004.
John and Jessica built their home in Roswell and quickly expanded their family bringing into the world girl after girl after girl after girl. John was an amazing girl dad, they were his princesses and he wouldn’t have it any other way. John had the privilege of becoming a grandpa in May of 2021 to a beautiful little girl, Elliana (yes, another girl) John enjoyed cooking out with family and friends, cheering on his girls at their sporting events, taking his girls on trips to the lake, camping, Ruidoso trips, cross country drives to New York to visit Jessica’s family, amusement parks, and many other family adventures. John’s love for his family was evident to everyone he encountered. Whether he was picking up fresh flowers and writing a handwritten love note to drop off at Jessica’s work, surprising his girls with a special treat (or a $20 bill) or mowing his parent’s yard on the weekends. John always had his family on his mind.
Very few people get to say they have loved someone who equally loved them just as much. John and Jessica equally adored one another, and time only made that grow. They shared 24 amazing years of marriage.
Anyone who has been a part of John’s life can attest to the fact that John gave with his whole heart and showed unconditional love not only to his wife and girls, but to all that have had the privilege to know him. John was someone who genuinely had a good heart. He had an infectious laugh and loved his parents, grandparents, brothers, aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, wife, girls, and friends with his all. He never left the house or hung up the phone without an “I LOVE YOU”.
John was a very dedicated person, whether it be to his family or his job. He started working at Rhoads Co. in May of 2022. He loved going to work and making as much of a difference as he could. John wasn’t very tech savvy so we will miss having to help him figure out an email on his phone or helping him draft appropriate replies. He was very proud of what he was doing for Rhodes, and he was also very proud of his beautiful family.
We will miss so many things about John, including watching the History channel with him, listening to him sing loudly in the shower, and the Statue of Liberty…IYKYK
John is survived by his wife Jessica Ponce, four daughters, Kylei Ortega (son-in-law Edder Ortega), Mackenzie Ponce, Ryann Ponce, Zoey Ponce, Granddaughter, Elliana Ortega, Parents, Joe and Pauline Ponce, brother, Joseph Ponce and companion Grace Pineda, brother-in-law, Pete Shangraw and wife Audra and many other loved ones.
John was preceded in death by his brother and best friend, Michael Ponce, grandparents, Paul and Angelina Jimenez, Francisco and Francisca Ponce, mother-in-law, Kathy Vega, grandson, Thiago Ortega, brother-in-law Christopher Vega.
Pallbearers are Pete Shangraw, Rey Mendiola, Sam Gamboa, Peter Alvarado, Jeremy Montoya, Manuel Aragon, Lupe Ponce, Jesse Silva, Jr.
A Rosary will be held at Anderson Bethany Funeral Home on July 17th at 6:00 PM. A celebration of his life will be held at Church on the Move on July 18th at 10:00 AM. Graveside service will immediately follow at South Park Cemetery. Please join us for a reception directly after at Beginnings, 3908 SE Main St.