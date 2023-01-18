December 28, 1930 — January 10, 2023
John Allen Eckstein, 92, passed away on January 10, 2023 in Roswell, New Mexico.
He was born December 28, 1930 in Alameda, California. After graduating from high school in Redding, California, he attended the University of Oregon, and then accepted a position with Safeway in Portland, Oregon in 1951. In 1953, he transferred with Safeway to Redding, California then later to Concord, where he met the love of his life, June Ardell Carroll. They were married July 30, 1964.
Working his way up through the organization, he eventually became a store manager and spent 30 years working for Safeway before retiring. John and June loved to travel, visiting places throughout the United States and Canada in their motorhome, and on occasion, by motorcycle. Eventually, they settled down in Roswell, New Mexico to care for John’s mother and remained there.
He was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. John was very witty and always had a joke to tell, loved crazy socks, Olive Garden, and Trader Joe’s. Anyone who knew him knew the answer to the question, “Do you know what happened last night?” The answer, of course, “It got dark when the sun went down!”
John was preceded in death by his wife June, his father Leo Eckstein, his mother Anna Thomas, and step-son, Michael Carroll.
He is survived by two step-daughters, Joanne (John) Radosevich, Patricia (Joe) Guichard, and a son, Gregory Eckstein, as well as numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren. He has left an amazing legacy and will be greatly missed.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, January 21, 2023 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 2201 W. Country Club Rd, Roswell, NM at 11:00am. Burial will take place in Minnesota at a later date.
Cremation performed by Anderson Bethany Funeral Home and Crematory in Roswell, NM.